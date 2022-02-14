NICD Reports 1649 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1 649 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 640 162. This increase represents an 8.1% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 8 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96 993 to date.
22 677 323 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12 292 481
|54.2%
|13 877
|68.0%
|Public
|10 384 842
|45.8%
|6 528
|32.0%
|Total
|22 677 323
|100.0%
|20 405
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng 35%, followed by Western Cape 22%,
KwaZulu Natal accounted for 14%. Mpumalanga accounted for 9%, Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively. Limpopo accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 12 February 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 12 February 2022
|New cases on 13 February 2022
|Total cases for 13 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|342186
|0
|342186
|52
|342238
|9.4
|Free State
|198878
|0
|198878
|79
|198957
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1180062
|1
|1180063
|572
|1180635
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|647280
|0
|647280
|238
|647518
|17.8
|Limpopo
|153421
|0
|153421
|69
|153490
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|188586
|0
|188586
|150
|188736
|5.2
|North West
|188467
|0
|188467
|88
|188555
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|107734
|-1
|107733
|35
|107768
|3.0
|Western Cape
|633548
|0
|633548
|366
|633914
|17.4
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|3640162
|0
|3640162
|1649
|3641811
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.1%, which is higher than yesterday (7.6%).
The 7-day average is 8.3% today, which is the same as yesterday (8.3%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 14 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|228 031
|39 016
|1 994
|Public
|407
|274 545
|61 747
|2 127
|TOTAL
|666
|502 576
|100 763
|4 121
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
