NICD Reports 1649 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1 649 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 640 162. This increase represents an 8.1% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 8 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96 993 to date.

22 677 323 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12 292 481 54.2% 13 877 68.0% Public 10 384 842 45.8% 6 528 32.0% Total 22 677 323 100.0% 20 405 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng 35%, followed by Western Cape 22%,

KwaZulu Natal accounted for 14%. Mpumalanga accounted for 9%, Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively. Limpopo accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 12 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 12 February 2022 New cases on 13 February 2022 Total cases for 13 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 342186 0 342186 52 342238 9.4 Free State 198878 0 198878 79 198957 5.5 Gauteng 1180062 1 1180063 572 1180635 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 647280 0 647280 238 647518 17.8 Limpopo 153421 0 153421 69 153490 4.2 Mpumalanga 188586 0 188586 150 188736 5.2 North West 188467 0 188467 88 188555 5.2 Northern Cape 107734 -1 107733 35 107768 3.0 Western Cape 633548 0 633548 366 633914 17.4 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 3640162 0 3640162 1649 3641811 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.1%, which is higher than yesterday (7.6%).

The 7-day average is 8.3% today, which is the same as yesterday (8.3%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 14 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 228 031 39 016 1 994 Public 407 274 545 61 747 2 127 TOTAL 666 502 576 100 763 4 121

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!