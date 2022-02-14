iAfrica

NICD Reports 1649 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1 649 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 640 162. This increase represents an 8.1% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 8 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96 993 to date.

22 677 323 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12 292 48154.2%13 87768.0%
Public10 384 84245.8%6 52832.0%
Total22 677 323100.0%20 405100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng 35%, followed by Western Cape 22%,

KwaZulu Natal accounted for 14%. Mpumalanga accounted for 9%, Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively. Limpopo accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 12 February 2022New cases on 13 February 2022Total cases for 13 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3421860342186523422389.4
Free State1988780198878791989575.5
Gauteng118006211180063572118063532.4
KwaZulu-Natal647280064728023864751817.8
Limpopo1534210153421691534904.2
Mpumalanga18858601885861501887365.2
North West1884670188467881885555.2
Northern Cape107734-1107733351077683.0
Western Cape633548063354836663391417.4
Unknown000000.0
Total36401620364016216493641811100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.1%, which is higher than yesterday (7.6%).

The 7-day average is 8.3% today, which is the same as yesterday (8.3%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 14 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259228 03139 0161 994
Public407274 54561 7472 127
TOTAL666502 576100 7634 121

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

