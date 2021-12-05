NICD Reports 16 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 16,366 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,020,569. This increase represents a 23.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 21 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,965 to date.

19,715,126 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,595,846 53.7% 38,994 56.8% Public 9,119,280 46.3% 29,709 43.2% Total 19,715,126 100.0% 68,703 100.0%



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (71%). Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal each accounted for 6%. Mpumalanga accounted for 5%. Limpopo and North West each accounted for 4%. Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 2% and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 03 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 03 December 2021 New cases on 04 December 2021 Total cases for 04 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 293,839 0 293,839 316 294,155 9.7 Free State 166,283 0 166,283 327 166,610 5.5 Gauteng 972,854 18 972,872 11,607 984,479 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 520,595 2 520,597 1,002 521,599 17.3 Limpopo 124,902 -3 124,899 638 125,537 4.2 Mpumalanga 155,463 -1 155,462 743 156,205 5.2 North West 155,960 -16 155,944 615 156,559 5.2 Northern Cape 93,553 0 93,553 101 93,654 3.1 Western Cape 520,754 0 520,754 1,017 521,771 17.3 Total 3,004,203 0 3,004,203 16,366 3,020,569 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.8% which is lower than yesterday (24.3%). The 7-day average is 16.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (14.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 110 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 202,173 37,402 1,631 Public 407 237,782 57,291 1,624 TOTAL 665 439,955 94,693 3,255

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!