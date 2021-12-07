NICD Reports 16 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 16,366 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,020,569. This increase represents a 23.8% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 21 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,965 to date.
19,715,126 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,595,846
|53.7%
|38,994
|56.8%
|Public
|9,119,280
|46.3%
|29,709
|43.2%
|Total
|19,715,126
|100.0%
|68,703
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (71%). Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal each accounted for 6%. Mpumalanga accounted for 5%. Limpopo and North West each accounted for 4%. Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 2% and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 03 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 03 December 2021
|New cases on 04 December 2021
|Total cases for 04 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|293,839
|0
|293,839
|316
|294,155
|9.7
|Free State
|166,283
|0
|166,283
|327
|166,610
|5.5
|Gauteng
|972,854
|18
|972,872
|11,607
|984,479
|32.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|520,595
|2
|520,597
|1,002
|521,599
|17.3
|Limpopo
|124,902
|-3
|124,899
|638
|125,537
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|155,463
|-1
|155,462
|743
|156,205
|5.2
|North West
|155,960
|-16
|155,944
|615
|156,559
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|93,553
|0
|93,553
|101
|93,654
|3.1
|Western Cape
|520,754
|0
|520,754
|1,017
|521,771
|17.3
|Total
|3,004,203
|0
|3,004,203
|16,366
|3,020,569
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.8% which is lower than yesterday (24.3%). The 7-day average is 16.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (14.7%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 110 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|202,173
|37,402
|1,631
|Public
|407
|237,782
|57,291
|1,624
|TOTAL
|665
|439,955
|94,693
|3,255
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
