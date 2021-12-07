iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 16 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

EWN

4 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 16,366 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,020,569. This increase represents a 23.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 21 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,965 to date.

19,715,126 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,595,84653.7%38,99456.8%
Public9,119,28046.3%29,70943.2%
Total19,715,126100.0%68,703100.0%


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (71%). Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal each accounted for 6%. Mpumalanga accounted for 5%. Limpopo and North West each accounted for 4%. Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 2% and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 03 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 03 December 2021New cases on 04 December 2021Total cases for 04 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape293,8390293,839316294,1559.7
Free State166,2830166,283327166,6105.5
Gauteng972,85418972,87211,607984,47932.6
KwaZulu-Natal520,5952520,5971,002521,59917.3
Limpopo124,902-3124,899638125,5374.2
Mpumalanga155,463-1155,462743156,2055.2
North West155,960-16155,944615156,5595.2
Northern Cape93,553093,55310193,6543.1
Western Cape520,7540520,7541,017521,77117.3
Total3,004,20303,004,20316,3663,020,569100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.8% which is lower than yesterday (24.3%). The 7-day average is 16.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (14.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 110 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258202,17337,4021,631
Public407237,78257,2911,624
TOTAL665439,95594,6933,255

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19 Infections Among Kids Under 5 Are On The Rise – NICD

3 hours ago
1 min read

Decision On Expropriation Expected On Tuesday

3 hours ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

Vaccinations Vital In Fighting Omicron – SAMRC

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Have Vaccine Mandates Matter Concluded Quickly

1 day ago
1 min read

Legal Battle against Shell Is Far From Over – Activists

1 day ago
2 min read

MTN Makes Covid-19 Vaccines Mandatory For Its Employees

1 day ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 11 125 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 055 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Previous Infection May Not Stop Omicron – NICD

4 days ago
1 min read

Judgment Expected On Shell Seismic Survey Case

4 days ago
1 min read

Sisulu Lobbies To Have Travel Bans Lifted

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Change Is The New Normal: Why Loyalty Will Be Top Of Mind For Companies In 2022

9 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Infections Among Kids Under 5 Are On The Rise – NICD

3 hours ago
1 min read

Decision On Expropriation Expected On Tuesday

3 hours ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

Vaccinations Vital In Fighting Omicron – SAMRC

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer