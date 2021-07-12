NICD Reports 16 302 New Cases In SA

The NICD reported 16 302 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 195 599. This increase represents a 30.4% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 151 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 64 289 to date.
13 901 847 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|7,818,725
|56%
|28,222
|53%
|PUBLIC
|6,083,122
|44%
|25,431
|47%
|Total
|13,901,847
|53,653
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng, with 52%, followed by the Western Cape with 12%. KwaZulu Natal accounted for 9%, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga both accounted for 7%. North West accounted for 6%, Eastern Cape accounted for 3%, Free State accounted for 2%, and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 10 July 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 10 July 2021
|New cases on 11 July 2021
|Total cases for 11 July 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|213266
|0
|213266
|566
|213832
|9.7
|Free State
|119719
|2
|119721
|352
|120073
|5.5
|Gauteng
|763653
|0
|763653
|8543
|772196
|35.2
|KwaZulu-Natal
|368975
|1
|368976
|1520
|370496
|16.9
|Limpopo
|91243
|0
|91243
|1153
|92396
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|105521
|0
|105521
|1062
|106583
|4.9
|North West
|109099
|2
|109101
|957
|110058
|5.0
|Northern Cape
|61619
|-17
|61602
|204
|61806
|2.8
|Western Cape
|346202
|12
|346214
|1945
|348159
|15.9
|Total
|2179297
|0
|2179297
|16302
|2195599
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 16 302) is lower than yesterday (n= 21 610) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (n=18 958).
7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 459 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|156 940
|26 657
|9 726
|Public
|403
|168 672
|39 817
|6 615
|TOTAL
|660
|325 612
|66 474
|16 341
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
