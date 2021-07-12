NICD Reports 16 302 New Cases In SA

Share with your network!

The NICD reported 16 302 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 195 599. This increase represents a 30.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 151 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 64 289 to date.

13 901 847 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 7,818,725 56% 28,222 53% PUBLIC 6,083,122 44% 25,431 47% Total 13,901,847 53,653

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng, with 52%, followed by the Western Cape with 12%. KwaZulu Natal accounted for 9%, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga both accounted for 7%. North West accounted for 6%, Eastern Cape accounted for 3%, Free State accounted for 2%, and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 10 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 10 July 2021 New cases on 11 July 2021 Total cases for 11 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 213266 0 213266 566 213832 9.7 Free State 119719 2 119721 352 120073 5.5 Gauteng 763653 0 763653 8543 772196 35.2 KwaZulu-Natal 368975 1 368976 1520 370496 16.9 Limpopo 91243 0 91243 1153 92396 4.2 Mpumalanga 105521 0 105521 1062 106583 4.9 North West 109099 2 109101 957 110058 5.0 Northern Cape 61619 -17 61602 204 61806 2.8 Western Cape 346202 12 346214 1945 348159 15.9 Total 2179297 0 2179297 16302 2195599 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 16 302) is lower than yesterday (n= 21 610) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (n=18 958).

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 459 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 156 940 26 657 9 726 Public 403 168 672 39 817 6 615 TOTAL 660 325 612 66 474 16 341

VACCINE UPDATE

