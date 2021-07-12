iAfrica

NICD Reports 16 302 New Cases In SA

The NICD reported 16 302 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 195 599. This increase represents a 30.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 151 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 64 289 to date.

13 901 847 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE7,818,72556%28,22253%
PUBLIC6,083,12244%25,43147%
Total13,901,84753,653

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng, with 52%, followed by the Western Cape with 12%. KwaZulu Natal accounted for 9%, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga both accounted for 7%. North West accounted for 6%, Eastern Cape accounted for 3%, Free State accounted for 2%, and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 10 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 10 July  2021New cases on 11 July 2021Total cases for 11 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape21326602132665662138329.7
Free State11971921197213521200735.5
Gauteng7636530763653854377219635.2
KwaZulu-Natal3689751368976152037049616.9
Limpopo912430912431153923964.2
Mpumalanga105521010552110621065834.9
North West10909921091019571100585.0
Northern Cape61619-1761602204618062.8
Western Cape34620212346214194534815915.9
Total217929702179297163022195599100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 16 302) is lower than yesterday (n= 21 610) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (n=18 958).

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 459 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257156 94026 6579 726
Public403168 67239 8176 615
TOTAL660325 61266 47416 341

VACCINE UPDATE
