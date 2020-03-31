NICD Reports 16 240 New Cases

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 16,240 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,327,472. This increase represents a 27.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 516 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 68,192 to date.

14,369,234 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8,045,933 56% 30,841 52% Public 6,323,301 44% 28,227 48% Total 14,369,234 59,068

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 3%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 20 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 20 July 2021 New cases on 21 July 2021 Total cases for 21 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 219,696 0 219,696 872 220,568 9.5 Free State 123,795 -2 123,793 545 124,338 5.3 Gauteng 822,159 15 822,174 5,219 827,393 35.5 KwaZulu-Natal 377,395 0 377,395 1,803 379,198 16.3 Limpopo 102,987 20 103,007 1,388 104,395 4.5 Mpumalanga 115,180 6 115,186 1,128 116,314 5.0 North West 118,772 -41 118,731 1,477 120,208 5.2 Northern Cape 63,725 -1 63,724 337 64,061 2.8 Western Cape 367,523 3 367,526 3,471 370,997 15.9 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,311,232 0 2,311,232 16,240 2,327,472 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 16 240) is higher than yesterday (n= 8 929) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 953).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 831 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 166,979 29,065 9,610 Public 410 180,174 42,781 7,676 TOTAL 667 347,153 71,846 17,286

VACCINE UPDATE

