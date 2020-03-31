iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 16 240 New Cases

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

5 hours ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 16,240 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,327,472. This increase represents a 27.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 516 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 68,192 to date.

14,369,234 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8,045,93356%30,84152%
Public6,323,30144%28,22748%
Total14,369,23459,068

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 3%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 20 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 20 July  2021New cases on 21 July 2021Total cases for 21 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape219,6960219,696872220,5689.5
Free State123,795-2123,793545124,3385.3
Gauteng822,15915822,1745,219827,39335.5
KwaZulu-Natal377,3950377,3951,803379,19816.3
Limpopo102,98720103,0071,388104,3954.5
Mpumalanga115,1806115,1861,128116,3145.0
North West118,772-41118,7311,477120,2085.2
Northern Cape63,725-163,72433764,0612.8
Western Cape367,5233367,5263,471370,99715.9
Unknown000000.0
Total2,311,23202,311,23216,2402,327,472100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 16 240) is higher than yesterday (n= 8 929) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 953).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 831 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257166,97929,0659,610
Public410180,17442,7817,676
TOTAL667347,15371,84617,286

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

More People With Medical Aid Have Been Vaccinated

5 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Granted Leave To Attend Brother’s Funeral

5 hours ago
1 min read

Mchunu should have been granted bail – Family

5 hours ago
1 min read

Soldiers Recover More Looted Goods

1 day ago
1 min read

Contradictions In Security Cluster Continue

1 day ago
1 min read

More Soldiers Deployed To End Cape Town Taxi Wars

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 8 929 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

No Basis For Defence Minister’s Contradiction – Presidency

2 days ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Reduces Life Expectancy In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

TERS Open For Applications

2 days ago
Coronavirus Outbreak
2 min read

SA Reported 7 209 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Alleged Instigators To Appear In Court

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Why Investing Is Much Harder In Practice Than In Theory

31 mins ago
1 min read

More People With Medical Aid Have Been Vaccinated

5 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Granted Leave To Attend Brother’s Funeral

5 hours ago
1 min read

Mchunu should have been granted bail – Family

5 hours ago