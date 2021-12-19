iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 16 080 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

3 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 16,080 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,292,609. This increase represents a 28.8% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 48 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,345 to date.

20,640,434 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,119,95953.9%29,43252.8%
Public9,520,47546.1%26,31047.2%
Total20,640,434100.0%55,742100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by  Gauteng (21%). Western Cape accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 17 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 17 December 2021New cases on 18 December 2021Total cases for 18 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape308,5520308,5521,566310,1189,4
Free State179,0511179,0521,060180,1125,5
Gauteng1,098,402381,098,4403,4301,101,87033,5
KwaZulu-Natal565,0961565,0974,202569,29917,3
Limpopo135,2277135,234498135,7324,1
Mpumalanga169,1232169,125624169,7495,2
North West170,319-50170,2691,294171,5635,2
Northern Cape97,353097,35344797,8003,0
Western Cape553,4061553,4072,959556,36616,9
Total3,276,52903,276,52916,0803,292,609100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 28.8% which is lower than yesterday (30.4%). The 7-day average is 31.0% today, which is higher than yesterday (29.2%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 215 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259209,06237,5863,133
Public407245,95357,7364,782
TOTAL666455,01595,3227,915

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

NICD Reports 20 713 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Give Criminals Hell – Cele

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Ruling Will Have Implications On Corrections System – DCS

2 days ago
SABC
1 min read

Hlaudi Motsoeneng Ordered To Pay SABC R11.5m

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 24 785 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Vaccinate Before Travelling – Phaahla

3 days ago
1 min read

Correctional Services Appeals Zuma’s Medical Parole Ruling

3 days ago
1 min read

SAHRC Appeals For Calm After Ruling Ordering Zuma Back To Jail

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 26 976 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Dirco Wants Compensation From UK For Damage Done By Travel Ban

4 days ago
1 min read

Health Department ‘Looking Into’ NICD IT Issue

4 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Taken Off UK ‘Red List’

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 16 080 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

No Plans For ‘Circuit Breaker’ Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases – EFL Chairman

3 hours ago
2 min read

Tiger Woods And Son Shoot Bogey-Free 62

3 hours ago
1 min read

Police Make One Arrest After Arsenal Report Leeds Fan For Racist Abuse

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer