NICD Reports 16 080 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 16,080 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,292,609. This increase represents a 28.8% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 48 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,345 to date.

20,640,434 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,119,959 53.9% 29,432 52.8% Public 9,520,475 46.1% 26,310 47.2% Total 20,640,434 100.0% 55,742 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by Gauteng (21%). Western Cape accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 17 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 17 December 2021 New cases on 18 December 2021 Total cases for 18 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 308,552 0 308,552 1,566 310,118 9,4 Free State 179,051 1 179,052 1,060 180,112 5,5 Gauteng 1,098,402 38 1,098,440 3,430 1,101,870 33,5 KwaZulu-Natal 565,096 1 565,097 4,202 569,299 17,3 Limpopo 135,227 7 135,234 498 135,732 4,1 Mpumalanga 169,123 2 169,125 624 169,749 5,2 North West 170,319 -50 170,269 1,294 171,563 5,2 Northern Cape 97,353 0 97,353 447 97,800 3,0 Western Cape 553,406 1 553,407 2,959 556,366 16,9 Total 3,276,529 0 3,276,529 16,080 3,292,609 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 28.8% which is lower than yesterday (30.4%). The 7-day average is 31.0% today, which is higher than yesterday (29.2%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 215 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 209,062 37,586 3,133 Public 407 245,953 57,736 4,782 TOTAL 666 455,015 95,322 7,915

VACCINE UPDATE

