NICD Reports 16 080 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 16,080 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,292,609. This increase represents a 28.8% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 48 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,345 to date.
20,640,434 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,119,959
|53.9%
|29,432
|52.8%
|Public
|9,520,475
|46.1%
|26,310
|47.2%
|Total
|20,640,434
|100.0%
|55,742
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by Gauteng (21%). Western Cape accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 17 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 17 December 2021
|New cases on 18 December 2021
|Total cases for 18 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|308,552
|0
|308,552
|1,566
|310,118
|9,4
|Free State
|179,051
|1
|179,052
|1,060
|180,112
|5,5
|Gauteng
|1,098,402
|38
|1,098,440
|3,430
|1,101,870
|33,5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|565,096
|1
|565,097
|4,202
|569,299
|17,3
|Limpopo
|135,227
|7
|135,234
|498
|135,732
|4,1
|Mpumalanga
|169,123
|2
|169,125
|624
|169,749
|5,2
|North West
|170,319
|-50
|170,269
|1,294
|171,563
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|97,353
|0
|97,353
|447
|97,800
|3,0
|Western Cape
|553,406
|1
|553,407
|2,959
|556,366
|16,9
|Total
|3,276,529
|0
|3,276,529
|16,080
|3,292,609
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 28.8% which is lower than yesterday (30.4%). The 7-day average is 31.0% today, which is higher than yesterday (29.2%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 215 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|209,062
|37,586
|3,133
|Public
|407
|245,953
|57,736
|4,782
|TOTAL
|666
|455,015
|95,322
|7,915
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
