NICD Reports 16 055 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

The NICD reports 16,055new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,004,203. This increase represents a 24.3% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,944 to date.
19,646,423 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,556,852
|53.7%
|37,606
|57.0%
|Public
|9,089,571
|46.3%
|28,384
|44.0%
|Total
|19,646,423
|100.0%
|65,990
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (72%). Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal each accounted for 6% and North West 5%. Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Limpopo 3% and Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 2%. Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 02 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 02 December 2021
|New cases on 03 December 2021
|Total cases for 03 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|293,547
|0
|293,547
|292
|293,839
|9.8
|Free State
|165,987
|0
|165,987
|296
|166,283
|5.5
|Gauteng
|961,300
|1
|961,301
|11,553
|972,854
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|519,697
|1
|519,698
|897
|520,595
|17.3
|Limpopo
|124,404
|-2
|124,402
|500
|124,902
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|154,803
|-2
|154,801
|662
|155,463
|5.2
|North West
|155,153
|2
|155,155
|805
|155,960
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|93,460
|0
|93,460
|93
|93,553
|3.1
|Western Cape
|519,797
|0
|519,797
|957
|520,754
|17.3
|Total
|2,988,148
|0
|2,988,148
|16,055
|3,004,203
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 24.3% which is higher than yesterday (22.4%). The 7-day average is 14.7% today, which is higher than yesterday (12.6%).
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 279 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|202,075
|37,400
|1,620
|Public
|407
|237,651
|57,284
|1,582
|TOTAL
|665
|439,726
|94,684
|3,202
VACCINE UPDATE
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.
- Getting vaccinated for COVID-19
- Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose
- Opting to gather in ventilated spaces
- Avoid unnecessary gatherings
- Keeping a social distance of one meter or more
- Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water
