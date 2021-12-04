NICD Reports 16 055 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

The NICD reports 16,055new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,004,203. This increase represents a 24.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,944 to date.

19,646,423 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,556,852 53.7% 37,606 57.0% Public 9,089,571 46.3% 28,384 44.0% Total 19,646,423 100.0% 65,990 100.0%



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (72%). Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal each accounted for 6% and North West 5%. Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Limpopo 3% and Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 2%. Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 02 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 02 December 2021 New cases on 03 December 2021 Total cases for 03 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 293,547 0 293,547 292 293,839 9.8 Free State 165,987 0 165,987 296 166,283 5.5 Gauteng 961,300 1 961,301 11,553 972,854 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 519,697 1 519,698 897 520,595 17.3 Limpopo 124,404 -2 124,402 500 124,902 4.2 Mpumalanga 154,803 -2 154,801 662 155,463 5.2 North West 155,153 2 155,155 805 155,960 5.2 Northern Cape 93,460 0 93,460 93 93,553 3.1 Western Cape 519,797 0 519,797 957 520,754 17.3 Total 2,988,148 0 2,988,148 16,055 3,004,203 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 24.3% which is higher than yesterday (22.4%). The 7-day average is 14.7% today, which is higher than yesterday (12.6%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 279 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 202,075 37,400 1,620 Public 407 237,651 57,284 1,582 TOTAL 665 439,726 94,684 3,202

VACCINE UPDATE

