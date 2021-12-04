iAfrica

NICD Reports 16 055 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

The NICD reports 16,055new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,004,203. This increase represents a 24.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,944 to date.

19,646,423 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,556,85253.7%37,60657.0%
Public9,089,57146.3%28,38444.0%
Total19,646,423100.0%65,990100.0%


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (72%). Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal each accounted for 6% and North West 5%. Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Limpopo 3% and Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 2%. Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 02 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 02 December 2021New cases on 03 December 2021Total cases for 03 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape293,5470293,547292293,8399.8
Free State165,9870165,987296166,2835.5
Gauteng961,3001961,30111,553972,85432.4
KwaZulu-Natal519,6971519,698897520,59517.3
Limpopo124,404-2124,402500124,9024.2
Mpumalanga154,803-2154,801662155,4635.2
North West155,1532155,155805155,9605.2
Northern Cape93,460093,4609393,5533.1
Western Cape519,7970519,797957520,75417.3
Total2,988,14802,988,14816,0553,004,203100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 24.3% which is higher than yesterday (22.4%). The 7-day average is 14.7% today, which is higher than yesterday (12.6%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 279 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258202,07537,4001,620
Public407237,65157,2841,582
TOTAL665439,72694,6843,202

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

  • Getting vaccinated for COVID-19
  • Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose
  • Opting to gather in ventilated spaces
  • Avoid unnecessary gatherings
  • Keeping a social distance of one meter or more
  • Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water

For more information on COVID-19, click here.

