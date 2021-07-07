Share with your network!

The NICD reports 15,501 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,090,909. This increase represents a 26.2% positivity rate, which is lower than yesterday (31.6%). As per the National Department of Health, a further 457 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 62,628 to date. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

13 548 841 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 7,635,118 56% 27,382 46% Public 5,913,723 44% 31,889 54% Total 13,548,841 59,271

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (59%), followed by Western Cape (10%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown below:

Province New cases on 06 July 2021 Total cases for 06 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 575 210,440 10.1 Free State 421 117,415 5.6 Gauteng 9,215 718,846 34.4 KwaZulu-Natal 1,302 362,163 17.3 Limpopo 595 83,384 4.0 Mpumalanga 711 100,368 4.8 North West 986 102,723 4.9 Northern Cape 123 60,454 2.9 Western Cape 1,573 335,116 16.0 Total 15,501 2,090,909 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

An increase of 790 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. The following is a list of COVID-19 hospital admissions that have been reported:

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 151,628 25,529 9,267 Public 402 164,668 38,903 5,728 TOTAL 659 316,296 64,432 14,995

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Share with your network!