The NICD reports 15,501 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,090,909. This increase represents a 26.2% positivity rate, which is lower than yesterday (31.6%). As per the National Department of Health, a further 457 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 62,628 to date. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
13 548 841 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|7,635,118
|56%
|27,382
|46%
|Public
|5,913,723
|44%
|31,889
|54%
|Total
|13,548,841
|59,271
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (59%), followed by Western Cape (10%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown below:
|Province
|New cases on 06 July 2021
|Total cases for 06 July 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|575
|210,440
|10.1
|Free State
|421
|117,415
|5.6
|Gauteng
|9,215
|718,846
|34.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1,302
|362,163
|17.3
|Limpopo
|595
|83,384
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|711
|100,368
|4.8
|North West
|986
|102,723
|4.9
|Northern Cape
|123
|60,454
|2.9
|Western Cape
|1,573
|335,116
|16.0
|Total
|15,501
|2,090,909
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
An increase of 790 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. The following is a list of COVID-19 hospital admissions that have been reported:
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|151,628
|25,529
|9,267
|Public
|402
|164,668
|38,903
|5,728
|TOTAL
|659
|316,296
|64,432
|14,995
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
