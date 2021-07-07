iAfrica

NICD Reports 15 501 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 15,501 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,090,909. This increase represents a 26.2% positivity rate, which is lower than yesterday (31.6%). As per the National Department of Health, a further 457 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 62,628 to date. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

13 548 841 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private7,635,11856%27,38246%
Public5,913,72344%31,88954%
Total13,548,84159,271 

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (59%), followed by Western Cape (10%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown below:

ProvinceNew cases on 06 July 2021Total cases for 06 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape575210,44010.1
Free State421117,4155.6
Gauteng9,215718,84634.4
KwaZulu-Natal1,302362,16317.3
Limpopo59583,3844.0
Mpumalanga711100,3684.8
North West986102,7234.9
Northern Cape12360,4542.9
Western Cape1,573335,11616.0
Total15,5012,090,909100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

An increase of 790 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. The following is a list of COVID-19 hospital admissions that have been reported:

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257151,62825,5299,267
Public402164,66838,9035,728
TOTAL659316,29664,43214,995

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

