The NICD reports 15,465 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,308,074. This increase represents a 30.7% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 3 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,348 to date.

20,690,811 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,152,350 53.9% 32,391 64.3% Public 9,538,461 46.1% 17,986 35.7% Total 20,690,811 100.0% 50,377 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Gauteng (23%). Western Cape accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 18 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 18 December 2021 New cases on 19 December 2021 Total cases for 19 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 310,118 0 310,118 1,303 311,421 310,118 Free State 180,112 0 180,112 1,104 181,216 180,112 Gauteng 1,101,870 1 1,101,871 3,582 1,105,453 1,101,870 KwaZulu-Natal 569,299 1 569,300 4135 573,435 569,299 Limpopo 135,732 0 135,732 573 136,305 135,732 Mpumalanga 169,749 -2 169,747 921 170,668 169,749 North West 171,563 0 171,563 661 172,224 171,563 Northern Cape 97,800 0 97,800 337 98,137 97,800 Western Cape 556,366 0 556,366 2,849 559,215 556,366 Total 3,292,609 0 3,292,609 15,465 3,308,074 3,292,609

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 30.7% which is higher than yesterday (28.8%). The 7-day average is 31.3% today, which is higher than yesterday (31.0%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 87 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 209,200 37,591 3,106 Public 407 246,152 57,747 4,845 TOTAL 666 455,352 95,338 7,951

VACCINE UPDATE

