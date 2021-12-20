The NICD reports 15,465 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,308,074. This increase represents a 30.7% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 3 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,348 to date.
20,690,811 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,152,350
|53.9%
|32,391
|64.3%
|Public
|9,538,461
|46.1%
|17,986
|35.7%
|Total
|20,690,811
|100.0%
|50,377
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Gauteng (23%). Western Cape accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 18 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 18 December 2021
|New cases on 19 December 2021
|Total cases for 19 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|310,118
|0
|310,118
|1,303
|311,421
|310,118
|Free State
|180,112
|0
|180,112
|1,104
|181,216
|180,112
|Gauteng
|1,101,870
|1
|1,101,871
|3,582
|1,105,453
|1,101,870
|KwaZulu-Natal
|569,299
|1
|569,300
|4135
|573,435
|569,299
|Limpopo
|135,732
|0
|135,732
|573
|136,305
|135,732
|Mpumalanga
|169,749
|-2
|169,747
|921
|170,668
|169,749
|North West
|171,563
|0
|171,563
|661
|172,224
|171,563
|Northern Cape
|97,800
|0
|97,800
|337
|98,137
|97,800
|Western Cape
|556,366
|0
|556,366
|2,849
|559,215
|556,366
|Total
|3,292,609
|0
|3,292,609
|15,465
|3,308,074
|3,292,609
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 30.7% which is higher than yesterday (28.8%). The 7-day average is 31.3% today, which is higher than yesterday (31.0%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 87 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|209,200
|37,591
|3,106
|Public
|407
|246,152
|57,747
|4,845
|TOTAL
|666
|455,352
|95,338
|7,951
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
