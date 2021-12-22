iAfrica

NICD Reports 15 424 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Coronavirus patients receive oxygen in the Intensive Care Unit of a Hospital in Machakos, Kenya, August 20, 2021.

7 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 15,424 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,332,008. This increase represents a 27.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 35COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,488 to date.

20,775,208 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,198,12753.9%27,86849.9%
Public9,577,08146.1%28,00950.1%
Total20,775,208100.0%55,877100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Gauteng accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape 9% and Free State 6%. North West accounted for 5%; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4%. Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 20 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 20 December 2021New cases on 21 December 2021Total cases for 21 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape312,0700312,0701,442313,5129,4
Free State181,6182181,620928182,5485,5
Gauteng1,107,343171,107,3603,3161,110,67633,3
KwaZulu-Natal575,9320575,9324,009579,94117,4
Limpopo136,52635136,561619137,1804,1
Mpumalanga171,0015171,006555171,5615,1
North West172,826-52172,774831173,6055,2
Northern Cape984,26-1398,41340098,8133,0
Western Cape560,8435560,8483,324564,17216,9
Total3,316,585-13,316,58415,4243,332,008100,0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 27,6% which is lower than yesterday (29,9%). The 7-day average is 30,1% today, which is lower than yesterday (31,1%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 633 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259211,30037,6823,654
Public407248,54457,9395,369
TOTAL666459,84495,6219,023

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

