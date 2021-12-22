NICD Reports 15 424 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 15,424 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,332,008. This increase represents a 27.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 35COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,488 to date.

20,775,208 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,198,127 53.9% 27,868 49.9% Public 9,577,081 46.1% 28,009 50.1% Total 20,775,208 100.0% 55,877 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Gauteng accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape 9% and Free State 6%. North West accounted for 5%; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4%. Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 20 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 20 December 2021 New cases on 21 December 2021 Total cases for 21 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 312,070 0 312,070 1,442 313,512 9,4 Free State 181,618 2 181,620 928 182,548 5,5 Gauteng 1,107,343 17 1,107,360 3,316 1,110,676 33,3 KwaZulu-Natal 575,932 0 575,932 4,009 579,941 17,4 Limpopo 136,526 35 136,561 619 137,180 4,1 Mpumalanga 171,001 5 171,006 555 171,561 5,1 North West 172,826 -52 172,774 831 173,605 5,2 Northern Cape 984,26 -13 98,413 400 98,813 3,0 Western Cape 560,843 5 560,848 3,324 564,172 16,9 Total 3,316,585 -1 3,316,584 15,424 3,332,008 100,0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 27,6% which is lower than yesterday (29,9%). The 7-day average is 30,1% today, which is lower than yesterday (31,1%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 633 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 211,300 37,682 3,654 Public 407 248,544 57,939 5,369 TOTAL 666 459,844 95,621 9,023

VACCINE UPDATE

