NICD Reports 15 424 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 15,424 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,332,008. This increase represents a 27.6% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 35COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,488 to date.
20,775,208 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,198,127
|53.9%
|27,868
|49.9%
|Public
|9,577,081
|46.1%
|28,009
|50.1%
|Total
|20,775,208
|100.0%
|55,877
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Gauteng accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape 9% and Free State 6%. North West accounted for 5%; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4%. Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 20 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 20 December 2021
|New cases on 21 December 2021
|Total cases for 21 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|312,070
|0
|312,070
|1,442
|313,512
|9,4
|Free State
|181,618
|2
|181,620
|928
|182,548
|5,5
|Gauteng
|1,107,343
|17
|1,107,360
|3,316
|1,110,676
|33,3
|KwaZulu-Natal
|575,932
|0
|575,932
|4,009
|579,941
|17,4
|Limpopo
|136,526
|35
|136,561
|619
|137,180
|4,1
|Mpumalanga
|171,001
|5
|171,006
|555
|171,561
|5,1
|North West
|172,826
|-52
|172,774
|831
|173,605
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|984,26
|-13
|98,413
|400
|98,813
|3,0
|Western Cape
|560,843
|5
|560,848
|3,324
|564,172
|16,9
|Total
|3,316,585
|-1
|3,316,584
|15,424
|3,332,008
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 27,6% which is lower than yesterday (29,9%). The 7-day average is 30,1% today, which is lower than yesterday (31,1%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 633 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|211,300
|37,682
|3,654
|Public
|407
|248,544
|57,939
|5,369
|TOTAL
|666
|459,844
|95,621
|9,023
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
