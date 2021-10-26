NICD Reports 146 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 146 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,919,778. This increase represents a 1.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 9 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,934 to date.
18,378,836 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,904,178
|54%
|8,962
|62%
|PUBLIC
|8,474,658
|46%
|5,515
|38%
|Total
|18,378,836
|14,477
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting with 26%. Western Cape accounted for 16%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 24 Oct 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 24 Oct 2021
|New cases on 25 Oct 2021
|Total cases for 25 Oct 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292,190
|0
|292,190
|7
|292,197
|10.0
|Free State
|163,197
|0
|163,197
|5
|163,202
|5.6
|Gauteng
|918,952
|0
|918,952
|44
|918,996
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515,233
|0
|515,233
|38
|515,271
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122,190
|0
|122,190
|3
|122,193
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151,803
|0
|151,803
|6
|151,809
|5.2
|North West
|150,502
|0
|150,502
|8
|150,510
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|92,272
|0
|92,272
|11
|92,283
|3.2
|Western Cape
|513,293
|0
|513,293
|24
|513,317
|17.6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2,919,632
|0
|2,919,632
|146
|2,919,778
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=146) is lower than yesterday (n=300) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=425).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 24hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,524
|37,082
|2,479
|Public
|408
|233,437
|56,881
|1,715
|TOTAL
|666
|433,961
|93,963
|4,194
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
