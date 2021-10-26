iAfrica

NICD Reports 146 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

EWN

3 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 146 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,919,778. This increase represents a 1.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 9 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,934 to date.

18,378,836 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,904,17854%8,96262%
PUBLIC8,474,65846%5,51538%
Total18,378,83614,477

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting with 26%. Western Cape accounted for 16%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 24 Oct 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 24 Oct 2021New cases on 25 Oct 2021Total cases for 25 Oct 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape292,1900292,1907292,19710.0
Free State163,1970163,1975163,2025.6
Gauteng918,9520918,95244918,99631.5
KwaZulu-Natal515,2330515,23338515,27117.6
Limpopo122,1900122,1903122,1934.2
Mpumalanga151,8030151,8036151,8095.2
North West150,5020150,5028150,5105.2
Northern Cape92,272092,2721192,2833.2
Western Cape513,2930513,29324513,31717.6
Unknown000000.0
Total2,919,63202,919,6321462,919,778100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=146) is lower than yesterday (n=300) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=425).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 24hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,52437,0822,479
Public408233,43756,8811,715
TOTAL666433,96193,9634,194

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

