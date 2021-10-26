NICD Reports 146 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 146 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,919,778. This increase represents a 1.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 9 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,934 to date.

18,378,836 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,904,178 54% 8,962 62% PUBLIC 8,474,658 46% 5,515 38% Total 18,378,836 14,477

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting with 26%. Western Cape accounted for 16%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 24 Oct 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 24 Oct 2021 New cases on 25 Oct 2021 Total cases for 25 Oct 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292,190 0 292,190 7 292,197 10.0 Free State 163,197 0 163,197 5 163,202 5.6 Gauteng 918,952 0 918,952 44 918,996 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 515,233 0 515,233 38 515,271 17.6 Limpopo 122,190 0 122,190 3 122,193 4.2 Mpumalanga 151,803 0 151,803 6 151,809 5.2 North West 150,502 0 150,502 8 150,510 5.2 Northern Cape 92,272 0 92,272 11 92,283 3.2 Western Cape 513,293 0 513,293 24 513,317 17.6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,919,632 0 2,919,632 146 2,919,778 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=146) is lower than yesterday (n=300) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=425).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 24hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,524 37,082 2,479 Public 408 233,437 56,881 1,715 TOTAL 666 433,961 93,963 4,194

VACCINE UPDATE

