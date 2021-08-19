iAfrica

NICD Reports 14 728 New Coronavirus Cases

Inside the field hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay - the largest hospital in the Eastern Cape with 1485 beds.

12 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 14 728 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 638 981.  

This increase represents a 22.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 384 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 78 377 to date.

15 752 534 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8 685 43855%33 20250%
PUBLIC7 067 09645%33 44350%
Total15 752 534 66 645 

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%). Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Gauteng accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 5% each; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

“Nationally we are seeing a decrease in the number of new daily cases and percent testing positive, however there are some differences in trends at a provincial level,” comments NICD Acting Executive Director, Prof Adrian Puren. He adds that while sustained decreases in case numbers in Gauteng, Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga provinces have been observed, the other five provinces have either increasing or sustained number of new cases. “The Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape provinces still appear to be on the upward slope of the third wave, although the Western Cape is showing early signs of reaching the peak of their third wave. Whereas the Free State and Northern Cape provinces continue to see a steady number of new cases.”

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 17 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 17 August  2021New cases on 18 August 2021Total cases for 18 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape246 2410246 2411 877248 1189,4
Free State138 0681138 069995139 0645,3
Gauteng890 9699890 9781 756892 73433,8
KwaZulu-Natal435 0351435 0363 750438 78616,6
Limpopo116 7355116 740429117 1694,4
Mpumalanga136 6412136 643746137 3895,2
North West137 039-18137 021673137 6945,2
Northern Cape74 030-374 02757174 5982,8
Western Cape449 4962449 4983 931453 42917,2
Total2 624 254-12 624 25314 7282 638 981100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 14 728) is higher than yesterday (n= 10 685) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 107).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 575 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255185 67233 6356 873
Public409206 18350 0847 056
TOTAL664391 85583 71913 929

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

“While many may feel that the third wave is abating based on the national picture, adherence to the current adjusted level 3 restrictions and preventative measures remain essential,” says Dr Michelle Groome, Head of the Division of Public Health Surveillance and Response at the NICD says. She stresses that vaccination is key as we look towards the end of the third wave and mitigation of a fourth wave in the latter part of the year. “Vaccine supply and the number of vaccination sites have increased and it is up to the public to ensure that they present for vaccination.”

