iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 14 701 New COVID-19 Cases

A member of medical staff wearing protective equipment, prepares to take care of patients amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

10 seconds ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

The NICD Reported 14 701 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 283 880. This increase represents a 29.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 291 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 66 676 to date.

14 205 299 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private7,963,60956%23,92547%
Public6,241,69044%26,64953%
Total14,205,29950,574

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%), followed by Western Cape (16%). Limpopo accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 8%; KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 16 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 16 July  2021New cases on 17 July 2021Total cases for 17 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape217 3310217 331678218 0099.5
Free State122 4171122 418376122 7945.4
Gauteng805 4786805 4846 357811 84135.5
KwaZulu-Natal373 8743373 8771 055374 93216.4
Limpopo99 5191999 5381 431100 9694.4
Mpumalanga111 8524111 8561 065112 9214.9
North West115 678-31115 6471 116116 7635.1
Northern Cape62 999-362 99620063 1962.8
Western Cape360 0311360 0322 423362 45515.9
Total2 269 17902 269 17914 7012 283 880100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 14 701) is lower than yesterday (n= 15 939) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 14 941).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 546 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257163 35328 1739 695
Public409175 47341 5087 259
TOTAL666338 82669 68116 954

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Police And Army Seize Looted Goods

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 15 939 New COVID-19 Cases

23 hours ago
1 min read

Enough Fuel Stock For SA – Fuel Retailers Association

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Conduct Oversight Visit In KZN

2 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng May Be Coming Out Of Third Wave

2 days ago
1 min read

‘Significant Risk’ To Vaccination Progress

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma To Consult Legal Team

3 days ago
1 min read

Hospitals Not Spared From Violence

3 days ago
1 min read

Unrest Orchestrated By Criminals – ANCVL

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 17 489 New Cases In SA

3 days ago
SA civil unrest
7 min read

LRC Statement on Civil Unrest

4 days ago
1 min read

Death Toll Climbs To 72 With Over 1,200 Arrested

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 14 701 New COVID-19 Cases

10 seconds ago
2 min read

Ross Brawn Hails ‘Sensational’ Sprint Debut

3 mins ago
3 min read

Oosthuizen Keeps His Cool To Retain Open Lead

15 mins ago
2 min read

Alun Wyn Jones Is Back As Lions Captain – Gatland

23 mins ago