NICD Reports 14 701 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD Reported 14 701 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 283 880. This increase represents a 29.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 291 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 66 676 to date.

14 205 299 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 7,963,609 56% 23,925 47% Public 6,241,690 44% 26,649 53% Total 14,205,299 50,574

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%), followed by Western Cape (16%). Limpopo accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 8%; KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 16 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 16 July 2021 New cases on 17 July 2021 Total cases for 17 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 217 331 0 217 331 678 218 009 9.5 Free State 122 417 1 122 418 376 122 794 5.4 Gauteng 805 478 6 805 484 6 357 811 841 35.5 KwaZulu-Natal 373 874 3 373 877 1 055 374 932 16.4 Limpopo 99 519 19 99 538 1 431 100 969 4.4 Mpumalanga 111 852 4 111 856 1 065 112 921 4.9 North West 115 678 -31 115 647 1 116 116 763 5.1 Northern Cape 62 999 -3 62 996 200 63 196 2.8 Western Cape 360 031 1 360 032 2 423 362 455 15.9 Total 2 269 179 0 2 269 179 14 701 2 283 880 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 14 701) is lower than yesterday (n= 15 939) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 14 941).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 546 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 163 353 28 173 9 695 Public 409 175 473 41 508 7 259 TOTAL 666 338 826 69 681 16 954

VACCINE UPDATE

