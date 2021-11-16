iAfrica

NICD Reports 136 New COVID-19 Cases

A healthcare worker holding a rose receives an Astra-Zeneca vaccine during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at a medical centre in Mumbai, India, January 16, 2021.

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 136 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 926 075. This increase represents a 0.9% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 5 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 489 to date.

18 933 156 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE10,204,76853.9%9,75264.1%
PUBLIC8,728,38846.1%5,47135.9%
Total18,933,15615,223

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%), followed by Western Cape (16%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 14  November 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 14 November 2021New cases on 15 November 2021Total cases for 15 November 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape2925870292587729259410.0
Free State163880016388051638855.6
Gauteng92083009208305892088831.5
KwaZulu-Natal51621905162191751623617.6
Limpopo122344012234401223444.2
Mpumalanga152250015225081522585.2
North West150860015086091508695.2
Northern Cape9277309277310927833.2
*Western Cape51419605141962251421817.6
Total2925939029259391362926075100.0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 0.9% which is lower than yesterday (1.1%). The 7-day average is 1.0% today, which is the same as yesterday (1.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258201111372862088
Public408235134571041473
TOTAL666436245943903561

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

