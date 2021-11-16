The NICD reports 136 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 926 075. This increase represents a 0.9% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 5 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 489 to date.

18 933 156 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 10,204,768 53.9% 9,752 64.1% PUBLIC 8,728,388 46.1% 5,471 35.9% Total 18,933,156 15,223

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%), followed by Western Cape (16%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 14 November 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 14 November 2021 New cases on 15 November 2021 Total cases for 15 November 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292587 0 292587 7 292594 10.0 Free State 163880 0 163880 5 163885 5.6 Gauteng 920830 0 920830 58 920888 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 516219 0 516219 17 516236 17.6 Limpopo 122344 0 122344 0 122344 4.2 Mpumalanga 152250 0 152250 8 152258 5.2 North West 150860 0 150860 9 150869 5.2 Northern Cape 92773 0 92773 10 92783 3.2 *Western Cape 514196 0 514196 22 514218 17.6 Total 2925939 0 2925939 136 2926075 100.0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 0.9% which is lower than yesterday (1.1%). The 7-day average is 1.0% today, which is the same as yesterday (1.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 201111 37286 2088 Public 408 235134 57104 1473 TOTAL 666 436245 94390 3561

VACCINE UPDATE

