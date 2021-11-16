The NICD reports 136 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 926 075. This increase represents a 0.9% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 5 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 489 to date.
18 933 156 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|10,204,768
|53.9%
|9,752
|64.1%
|PUBLIC
|8,728,388
|46.1%
|5,471
|35.9%
|Total
|18,933,156
|15,223
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%), followed by Western Cape (16%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 14 November 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 14 November 2021
|New cases on 15 November 2021
|Total cases for 15 November 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292587
|0
|292587
|7
|292594
|10.0
|Free State
|163880
|0
|163880
|5
|163885
|5.6
|Gauteng
|920830
|0
|920830
|58
|920888
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|516219
|0
|516219
|17
|516236
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122344
|0
|122344
|0
|122344
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|152250
|0
|152250
|8
|152258
|5.2
|North West
|150860
|0
|150860
|9
|150869
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|92773
|0
|92773
|10
|92783
|3.2
|*Western Cape
|514196
|0
|514196
|22
|514218
|17.6
|Total
|2925939
|0
|2925939
|136
|2926075
|100.0
*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 0.9% which is lower than yesterday (1.1%). The 7-day average is 1.0% today, which is the same as yesterday (1.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|201111
|37286
|2088
|Public
|408
|235134
|57104
|1473
|TOTAL
|666
|436245
|94390
|3561
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
