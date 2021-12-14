NICD Reports 13 992 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reported 13,992 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,180,785. This increase represents a 31.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 11 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,148 to date.

20,283,906 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,931,420 53.9% 23,583 52.3% Public 9,352,486 46.1% 21,518 47.7% Total 20,283,906 45,101

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (48%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%). Western Cape accounted for 10%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 12 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 12 December 2021 New cases on 13 December 2021 Total cases for 13 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 300165 -47 300118 606 300724 9.5 Free State 172704 -3 172701 647 173348 5.4 Gauteng 1063349 -495 1062854 6711 1069565 33.6 KwaZulu-Natal 540383 -53 540330 2715 543045 17.1 Limpopo 131243 26 131269 328 131597 4.1 Mpumalanga 163671 -83 163588 617 164205 5.2 North West 164794 -45 164749 713 165462 5.2 Northern Cape 95097 -2 95095 191 95286 3.0 Western Cape 536091 -2 536089 1464 537553 16.9 Total 3167497 -704 3166793 13992 3180785 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 31,0% which is higher than yesterday (28,9%). The 7-day average is 25,8% today, which is higher than yesterday (25,1%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 422 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 206,237 37,528 2,581 Public 407 242,275 57,523 3,617 TOTAL 665 448,512 95,051 6,198

VACCINE UPDATE

