NICD Reports 13 992 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reported 13,992 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,180,785. This increase represents a 31.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 11 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,148 to date.
20,283,906 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,931,420
|53.9%
|23,583
|52.3%
|Public
|9,352,486
|46.1%
|21,518
|47.7%
|Total
|20,283,906
|45,101
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (48%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%). Western Cape accounted for 10%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 12 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 12 December 2021
|New cases on 13 December 2021
|Total cases for 13 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|300165
|-47
|300118
|606
|300724
|9.5
|Free State
|172704
|-3
|172701
|647
|173348
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1063349
|-495
|1062854
|6711
|1069565
|33.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|540383
|-53
|540330
|2715
|543045
|17.1
|Limpopo
|131243
|26
|131269
|328
|131597
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|163671
|-83
|163588
|617
|164205
|5.2
|North West
|164794
|-45
|164749
|713
|165462
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|95097
|-2
|95095
|191
|95286
|3.0
|Western Cape
|536091
|-2
|536089
|1464
|537553
|16.9
|Total
|3167497
|-704
|3166793
|13992
|3180785
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 31,0% which is higher than yesterday (28,9%). The 7-day average is 25,8% today, which is higher than yesterday (25,1%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 422 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|206,237
|37,528
|2,581
|Public
|407
|242,275
|57,523
|3,617
|TOTAL
|665
|448,512
|95,051
|6,198
VACCINE UPDATE
