NICD Reports 13 992 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

3 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reported 13,992 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,180,785. This increase represents a 31.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 11 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,148 to date.

20,283,906 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,931,42053.9%23,58352.3%
Public9,352,48646.1%21,51847.7%
Total20,283,906 45,101

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (48%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%). Western Cape accounted for 10%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 12 December 2021New cases on 13 December 2021Total cases for 13 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape300165-473001186063007249.5
Free State172704-31727016471733485.4
Gauteng1063349-49510628546711106956533.6
KwaZulu-Natal540383-53540330271554304517.1
Limpopo131243261312693281315974.1
Mpumalanga163671-831635886171642055.2
North West164794-451647497131654625.2
Northern Cape95097-295095191952863.0
Western Cape536091-2536089146453755316.9
Total3167497-7043166793139923180785100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 31,0% which is higher than yesterday (28,9%). The 7-day average is 25,8% today, which is higher than yesterday (25,1%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 422 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258206,23737,5282,581
Public407242,27557,5233,617
TOTAL665448,51295,0516,198

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

