NICD Reports 13 751 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Share with your network!

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports 13 751 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 422 151. This increase represents a 24.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 523 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 71 431 to date.

14 750 901 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8 222 169 56% 24 914 45% Public 6 528 732 44% 31 009 55% Total 14 750 901 55 923

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (29%), followed by Gauteng (27%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 28 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 28 July 2021 New cases on 29 July 2021 Total cases for 29 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 225 654 -12 225 642 979 226 621 9,4 Free State 127 582 -6 127 576 523 128 099 5,3 Gauteng 852 202 -43 852 159 3 655 855 814 35,3 KwaZulu-Natal 389 440 -9 389 431 1 900 391 331 16,2 Limpopo 109 707 -16 109 691 684 110 375 4,6 Mpumalanga 122 242 0 122 242 933 123 175 5,1 North West 125 972 -40 125 932 698 126 630 5,2 Northern Cape 66 052 0 66 052 411 66 463 2,7 Western Cape 389 674 1 389 675 3 968 393 643 16,3 Total 2 408 525 -125 2 408 400 13 751 2 422 151 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 13 751) is lower than yesterday (n= 17 351) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 436). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 598 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, a decrease from yesterday’s new hospital admissions. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 173 347 30 781 8 493 Public 412 188 595 45 339 7 471 TOTAL 669 361 942 76 120 15 964

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!