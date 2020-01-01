iAfrica

NICD Reports 13 751 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

EWN

4 hours ago 2 min read

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports 13 751 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 422 151. This increase represents a 24.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 523 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 71 431 to date.

14 750 901 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

 SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8 222 16956%24 91445%
Public6 528 73244%31 00955%
Total14 750 90155 923

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (29%), followed by Gauteng (27%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 28 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 28 July  2021New cases on 29 July 2021Total cases for 29 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape225 654-12225 642979226 6219,4
Free State127 582-6127 576523128 0995,3
Gauteng852 202-43852 1593 655855 81435,3
KwaZulu-Natal389 440-9389 4311 900391 33116,2
Limpopo109 707-16109 691 684110 3754,6
Mpumalanga122 2420122 242933123 1755,1
North West125 972-40125 932698126 6305,2
Northern Cape66 052066 05241166 4632,7
Western Cape389 6741389 6753 968393 64316,3
Total2 408 525-1252 408 40013 7512 422 151100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 13 751) is lower than yesterday (n= 17 351) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 436).  The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 598 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, a decrease from yesterday’s new hospital admissions. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257173 34730 7818 493
Public412188 59545 3397 471
TOTAL669361 94276 12015 964

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

