NICD Reports 13 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 13 147 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 051 222. This increase represents a 24.9% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 27 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 002 to date.

19 838 883 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,685,15153.9%33,14162.7%
Public9,153,73246.1%19,74937.3%
Total19,838,88352,890

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (64%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (11%). Western Cape accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 06 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 06 December 2021New cases on 07 December 2021Total cases for 07 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29442402944243902948149.7
Free State16698401669843521673365.5
Gauteng99691149969158445100536032.9
KwaZulu-Natal5229210522921139652431717.2
Limpopo126090-71260834061264894.1
Mpumalanga15692921569315451574765.2
North West15714311571447201578645.2
Northern Cape9373909373988938273.1
Western Cape522934052293480552373917.2
Total303807503038075131473051222100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 24.9% which is lower than yesterday (26.4%). The 7-day average is 23.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (21.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 383 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258203189374191902
Public407238777573481896
TOTAL665441966947673798

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

