iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 13 025 New COVID-19 Cases

13 hours ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 13 025 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 435 036. This increase represents a 23.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 248 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 71 679 to date.

14 806 616 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8 247 53956%25 37046%
Public6 559 07744%30 34554%
Total14 806 61655 715

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (24%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 6%; Limpopo accounted for 5%; with Free State and Northern Cape each accounting for 4% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 29 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 29 July  2021New cases on 30 July 2021Total cases for 30 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape226 621-11226 610845227 4559,3
Free State128 0990128 099585128 6845,3
Gauteng855 814-95855 7193 154858 87335,3
KwaZulu-Natal391 331-12391 3191 964393 28316,2
Limpopo110 375-47110 328650110 9784,6
Mpumalanga123 175-9123 166965124 1315,1
North West126 63034126 664746127 4105,2
Northern Cape66 463-366 46056467 0242,8
Western Cape393 6433393 6463 552397 19816,3
Total2 422 151-1402 422 01113 0252 435 036100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 13 025) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 751) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 337). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 646 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, an increase from yesterday’s new hospital admissions. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257174 14030 9438 475
Public412190 06945 7127 667
TOTAL669364 20976 65516 142

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mkhize’s Son Responds To SIU’s Digital Vibes Probe

12 hours ago
1 min read

SIU Seeks To Recover R150m From Digital Vibes

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Braces For Third Wave

2 days ago
1 min read

Focus Should Be On Jobs – Mboweni

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 13 751 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Commuters Fear Job Losses

3 days ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane Wants Impeachment Halted After Court Ruling

3 days ago
1 min read

Small Businesses Worried About Bailout

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Records 17 351 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Transnet Working On Restoring Systems After Force Majeure

4 days ago
1 min read

Ngizwe Mchunu Back In Court

4 days ago
1 min read

Legality Of Operation ‘Produce A Receipt’ In Question

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Dominant Second Half Sees Boks Beat Lions To Level Series

17 seconds ago
3 min read

Hamilton Leads Mercedes Front Row Lockout

2 hours ago
2 min read

Brilliant Thompson-Herah Leads Jamaican Sweep In 100m

4 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhize’s Son Responds To SIU’s Digital Vibes Probe

12 hours ago