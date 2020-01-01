Share with your network!

The NICD reports 13 025 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 435 036. This increase represents a 23.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 248 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 71 679 to date.

14 806 616 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8 247 539 56% 25 370 46% Public 6 559 077 44% 30 345 54% Total 14 806 616 55 715

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (24%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 6%; Limpopo accounted for 5%; with Free State and Northern Cape each accounting for 4% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 29 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 29 July 2021 New cases on 30 July 2021 Total cases for 30 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 226 621 -11 226 610 845 227 455 9,3 Free State 128 099 0 128 099 585 128 684 5,3 Gauteng 855 814 -95 855 719 3 154 858 873 35,3 KwaZulu-Natal 391 331 -12 391 319 1 964 393 283 16,2 Limpopo 110 375 -47 110 328 650 110 978 4,6 Mpumalanga 123 175 -9 123 166 965 124 131 5,1 North West 126 630 34 126 664 746 127 410 5,2 Northern Cape 66 463 -3 66 460 564 67 024 2,8 Western Cape 393 643 3 393 646 3 552 397 198 16,3 Total 2 422 151 -140 2 422 011 13 025 2 435 036 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 13 025) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 751) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 337). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 646 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, an increase from yesterday’s new hospital admissions. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 174 140 30 943 8 475 Public 412 190 069 45 712 7 667 TOTAL 669 364 209 76 655 16 142

VACCINE UPDATE

