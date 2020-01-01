The NICD reports 13 025 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 435 036. This increase represents a 23.4% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 248 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 71 679 to date.
14 806 616 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|8 247 539
|56%
|25 370
|46%
|Public
|6 559 077
|44%
|30 345
|54%
|Total
|14 806 616
|55 715
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (24%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 6%; Limpopo accounted for 5%; with Free State and Northern Cape each accounting for 4% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 29 July 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 29 July 2021
|New cases on 30 July 2021
|Total cases for 30 July 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|226 621
|-11
|226 610
|845
|227 455
|9,3
|Free State
|128 099
|0
|128 099
|585
|128 684
|5,3
|Gauteng
|855 814
|-95
|855 719
|3 154
|858 873
|35,3
|KwaZulu-Natal
|391 331
|-12
|391 319
|1 964
|393 283
|16,2
|Limpopo
|110 375
|-47
|110 328
|650
|110 978
|4,6
|Mpumalanga
|123 175
|-9
|123 166
|965
|124 131
|5,1
|North West
|126 630
|34
|126 664
|746
|127 410
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|66 463
|-3
|66 460
|564
|67 024
|2,8
|Western Cape
|393 643
|3
|393 646
|3 552
|397 198
|16,3
|Total
|2 422 151
|-140
|2 422 011
|13 025
|2 435 036
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 13 025) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 751) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 337). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 646 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, an increase from yesterday’s new hospital admissions. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|174 140
|30 943
|8 475
|Public
|412
|190 069
|45 712
|7 667
|TOTAL
|669
|364 209
|76 655
|16 142
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Mkhize’s Son Responds To SIU’s Digital Vibes Probe
SIU Seeks To Recover R150m From Digital Vibes
Western Cape Braces For Third Wave
Focus Should Be On Jobs – Mboweni
NICD Reports 13 751 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cape Town Commuters Fear Job Losses
Mkhwebane Wants Impeachment Halted After Court Ruling
Small Businesses Worried About Bailout
SA Records 17 351 New COVID-19 Cases
Transnet Working On Restoring Systems After Force Majeure
Ngizwe Mchunu Back In Court
Legality Of Operation ‘Produce A Receipt’ In Question