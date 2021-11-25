iAfrica

NICD Reports 1275 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

EWN

1 hour ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1,275 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,950,035. This increase represents a 3.6% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 22 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,657to date.

19,279,975 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,346,49453.7%18,57452.5%
Public8,933,48146.3%16,81647.5%
Total19,279,975 100.0%35,390 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (80%), followed Western Cape for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga each accounted for 2% respectively; and Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 23  Nov 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 23 Nov 2021New cases on 24 Nov 2021Total cases for 24 Nov 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape293,0470293,04721293,0689,9
Free State165,3490165,34917165,3665,6
Gauteng931,7170931,7171,018932,73531,6
KwaZulu-Natal517,8370517,83744517,88117,6
Limpopo123,1740123,17427123,2014,2
Mpumalanga153,4190153,41926153,4455,2
North West153,5510153,55143153,5945,2
Northern Cape93,183093,1831893,2013,2
Western Cape517,4830517,48361517,54417,5
Total2,948,76002,948,7601,2752,950,035100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 3.6% which is higher than yesterday (2.1%). The 7-day average is 2.7% today, which is higher than yesterday (2.4%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 53 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,86037,3511,207
Public408235,89757,170899
TOTAL666436,75794,5212,106

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

  • Getting vaccinated for COVID-19
  • Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose
  • Opting to gather in ventilated spaces
  • Avoid unnecessary gatherings
  • Keeping a social distance of one meter or more
  • Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water

For more information on COVID-19, click here.

