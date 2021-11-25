NICD Reports 1275 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,275 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,950,035. This increase represents a 3.6% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 22 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,657to date.

19,279,975 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,346,494 53.7% 18,574 52.5% Public 8,933,481 46.3% 16,816 47.5% Total 19,279,975 100.0% 35,390 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (80%), followed Western Cape for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga each accounted for 2% respectively; and Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 23 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 23 Nov 2021 New cases on 24 Nov 2021 Total cases for 24 Nov 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 293,047 0 293,047 21 293,068 9,9 Free State 165,349 0 165,349 17 165,366 5,6 Gauteng 931,717 0 931,717 1,018 932,735 31,6 KwaZulu-Natal 517,837 0 517,837 44 517,881 17,6 Limpopo 123,174 0 123,174 27 123,201 4,2 Mpumalanga 153,419 0 153,419 26 153,445 5,2 North West 153,551 0 153,551 43 153,594 5,2 Northern Cape 93,183 0 93,183 18 93,201 3,2 Western Cape 517,483 0 517,483 61 517,544 17,5 Total 2,948,760 0 2,948,760 1,275 2,950,035 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 3.6% which is higher than yesterday (2.1%). The 7-day average is 2.7% today, which is higher than yesterday (2.4%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 53 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,860 37,351 1,207 Public 408 235,897 57,170 899 TOTAL 666 436,757 94,521 2,106

VACCINE UPDATE

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to the following preventative measures helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19

Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose

Opting to gather in ventilated spaces

Avoid unnecessary gatherings

Keeping a social distance of one meter or more

Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water

