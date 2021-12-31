iAfrica

NICD Reports 12 979 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

10 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 12 979 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 446 532. This increase represents a 28.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 126 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 061 to date.

21 187 864 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,433,26954%23,14650.2%
Public9,754,59546%23,00349.8%
Total21 187 86446 149

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (26%).  Gauteng accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; while Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 29 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 29 December 2021New cases on 30 December 2021Total cases for 30 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape324906-732489915613264609.5
Free State18829611882976741889715.5
Gauteng1130146411301502249113239932.9
KwaZulu-Natal6060080606008346160946917.7
Limpopo14074401407444051411494.1
Mpumalanga17596311759644511764155.1
North West17834801783485051788535.2
Northern Cape101381-31013783461017243.0
Western Cape5877623587765332759109217.2
Total3433554-13433553129793446532100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 28.1% which is higher than yesterday (26.0%). The 7-day average is 26.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (26.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 472 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259216196379823511
Public407255707585805868
TOTAL666471903965629379

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

