NICD Reports 12 979 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 12 979 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 446 532. This increase represents a 28.1% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 126 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 061 to date.
21 187 864 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,433,269
|54%
|23,146
|50.2%
|Public
|9,754,595
|46%
|23,003
|49.8%
|Total
|21 187 864
|46 149
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (26%). Gauteng accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; while Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 29 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 29 December 2021
|New cases on 30 December 2021
|Total cases for 30 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|324906
|-7
|324899
|1561
|326460
|9.5
|Free State
|188296
|1
|188297
|674
|188971
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1130146
|4
|1130150
|2249
|1132399
|32.9
|KwaZulu-Natal
|606008
|0
|606008
|3461
|609469
|17.7
|Limpopo
|140744
|0
|140744
|405
|141149
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|175963
|1
|175964
|451
|176415
|5.1
|North West
|178348
|0
|178348
|505
|178853
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|101381
|-3
|101378
|346
|101724
|3.0
|Western Cape
|587762
|3
|587765
|3327
|591092
|17.2
|Total
|3433554
|-1
|3433553
|12979
|3446532
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 28.1% which is higher than yesterday (26.0%). The 7-day average is 26.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (26.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 472 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|216196
|37982
|3511
|Public
|407
|255707
|58580
|5868
|TOTAL
|666
|471903
|96562
|9379
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
J&J Booster 85% Effective Against Omicron
Lifting Of Curfew A Huge Relief – CoCT
Government Lifts Curfew
Scrapping Of ZEP Will Be Benefit Some Holders – Motsoaledi
Eskom Probing Cause Of Transformer Blast At Camden Power Plant
Archbishop Desmond Tutu To Lie In State Until Friday
NICD Reports 9 020 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Johannesburg Honours Desmond Tutu
Calls Growing For Ramaphosa To End Curfew
Contact Tracing Back On The Cards
NICD Reports 7 216 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Pfizer Booster Shot Available From Tuesday