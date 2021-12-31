NICD Reports 12 979 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 12 979 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 446 532. This increase represents a 28.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 126 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 061 to date.

21 187 864 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,433,269 54% 23,146 50.2% Public 9,754,595 46% 23,003 49.8% Total 21 187 864 46 149

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (26%). Gauteng accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; while Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 29 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 29 December 2021 New cases on 30 December 2021 Total cases for 30 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 324906 -7 324899 1561 326460 9.5 Free State 188296 1 188297 674 188971 5.5 Gauteng 1130146 4 1130150 2249 1132399 32.9 KwaZulu-Natal 606008 0 606008 3461 609469 17.7 Limpopo 140744 0 140744 405 141149 4.1 Mpumalanga 175963 1 175964 451 176415 5.1 North West 178348 0 178348 505 178853 5.2 Northern Cape 101381 -3 101378 346 101724 3.0 Western Cape 587762 3 587765 3327 591092 17.2 Total 3433554 -1 3433553 12979 3446532 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 28.1% which is higher than yesterday (26.0%). The 7-day average is 26.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (26.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 472 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 216196 37982 3511 Public 407 255707 58580 5868 TOTAL 666 471903 96562 9379

VACCINE UPDATE

