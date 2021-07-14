The NICD reports 12 537 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 219 316. This increase represents a 24.2% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 633 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 65 142 to date.
13 989 268 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|7 855 370
|56%
|20,107
|39%
|PUBLIC
|6 133 898
|44%
|31,691
|61%
|Total
|13 989 268
|51,798
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%), followed by Western Cape (14%). KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape accounted for 5% each; Free State accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 12 July 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 12 July 2021
|New cases on 13 July 2021
|Total cases for 13 July 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|214 259
|1
|214 260
|611
|214 871
|9.7
|Free State
|120 339
|1
|120 340
|446
|120 786
|5.4
|Gauteng
|777 814
|18
|777 832
|6 316
|784 148
|35.3
|KwaZulu-Natal
|371 527
|6
|371 533
|873
|372 406
|16.8
|Limpopo
|93 459
|-2
|93 457
|903
|94 360
|4.3
|Mpumalanga
|107 467
|9
|107 476
|638
|108 114
|4.9
|North West
|110 618
|-36
|110 582
|911
|111 493
|5.0
|Northern Cape
|61 914
|2
|61 916
|126
|62 042
|2.8
|Western Cape
|349 384
|-1
|349 383
|1 713
|351 096
|15.8
|Total
|2 206 781
|-2
|2 206 779
|12 537
|2 219 316
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 12 537) is higher than yesterday (n= 11 182) but lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=18 344).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 619 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|159 204
|27 153
|10 096
|Public
|407
|170 787
|40 350
|7 061
|TOTAL
|664
|329 991
|67 503
|17 157
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
