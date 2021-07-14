iAfrica

NICD Reports 12 537 New COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus Outbreak

5 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 12 537 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 219 316. This increase represents a 24.2% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 633 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 65 142 to date.

13 989 268 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE7 855 37056%20,10739%
PUBLIC6 133 89844%31,69161%
Total13 989 26851,798

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%), followed by Western Cape (14%). KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and  North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape accounted for 5% each; Free State accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 12 July  2021New cases on 13 July 2021Total cases for 13 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape214 2591214 260611214 8719.7
Free State120 3391120 340446120 7865.4
Gauteng777 81418777 8326 316784 14835.3
KwaZulu-Natal371 5276371 533873372 40616.8
Limpopo93 459-293 45790394 3604.3
Mpumalanga107 4679107 476638108 1144.9
North West110 618-36110 582911111 4935.0
Northern Cape61 914261 91612662 0422.8
Western Cape349 384-1349 3831 713351 09615.8
Total2 206 781-22 206 77912 5372 219 316100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 12 537) is higher than yesterday (n= 11 182) but lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=18 344).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 619 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257159 20427 15310 096
Public407170 78740 3507 061
TOTAL664329 99167 50317 157

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

