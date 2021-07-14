Share with your network!

The NICD reports 12 537 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 219 316. This increase represents a 24.2% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 633 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 65 142 to date.

13 989 268 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 7 855 370 56% 20,107 39% PUBLIC 6 133 898 44% 31,691 61% Total 13 989 268 51,798

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%), followed by Western Cape (14%). KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape accounted for 5% each; Free State accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 12 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 12 July 2021 New cases on 13 July 2021 Total cases for 13 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 214 259 1 214 260 611 214 871 9.7 Free State 120 339 1 120 340 446 120 786 5.4 Gauteng 777 814 18 777 832 6 316 784 148 35.3 KwaZulu-Natal 371 527 6 371 533 873 372 406 16.8 Limpopo 93 459 -2 93 457 903 94 360 4.3 Mpumalanga 107 467 9 107 476 638 108 114 4.9 North West 110 618 -36 110 582 911 111 493 5.0 Northern Cape 61 914 2 61 916 126 62 042 2.8 Western Cape 349 384 -1 349 383 1 713 351 096 15.8 Total 2 206 781 -2 2 206 779 12 537 2 219 316 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 12 537) is higher than yesterday (n= 11 182) but lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=18 344).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 619 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 159 204 27 153 10 096 Public 407 170 787 40 350 7 061 TOTAL 664 329 991 67 503 17 157

VACCINE UPDATE

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

