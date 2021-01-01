iAfrica

NICD Reports 12 528 New COVID-19 Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

2 hours ago

The NICD reports 12 528 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 447 454. This increase represents a 22.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 334 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 013 to date.

14 862 859 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8 272 85856%25 31945%
Public6 590 00144%30 92455%
Total14 862 85956 243

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; with Free State, Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounting for 4% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 30 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 30 July  2021New cases on 31 July 2021Total cases for 31 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape227455-92274468452282919,3
Free State12868421286865151292015,3
Gauteng858873-97858776276386153935,2
KwaZulu-Natal393283-11393272228939556116,2
Limpopo110978-281109504871114374,6
Mpumalanga124131812413910251251645,1
North West127410261274367181281545,2
Northern Cape67024-367021473674942,8
Western Cape3971982397200341340061316,4
Total2435036-1102434926125282447454100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 12 528) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 025) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 404). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 348 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, a decrease from yesterday’s new hospital admissions. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257174 80531 1038 251
Public412190 20045 7467 672
TOTAL669365 00576 84915 923

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

