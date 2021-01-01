Share with your network!

The NICD reports 12 528 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 447 454. This increase represents a 22.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 334 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 013 to date.

14 862 859 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8 272 858 56% 25 319 45% Public 6 590 001 44% 30 924 55% Total 14 862 859 56 243

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; with Free State, Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounting for 4% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 30 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 30 July 2021 New cases on 31 July 2021 Total cases for 31 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 227455 -9 227446 845 228291 9,3 Free State 128684 2 128686 515 129201 5,3 Gauteng 858873 -97 858776 2763 861539 35,2 KwaZulu-Natal 393283 -11 393272 2289 395561 16,2 Limpopo 110978 -28 110950 487 111437 4,6 Mpumalanga 124131 8 124139 1025 125164 5,1 North West 127410 26 127436 718 128154 5,2 Northern Cape 67024 -3 67021 473 67494 2,8 Western Cape 397198 2 397200 3413 400613 16,4 Total 2435036 -110 2434926 12528 2447454 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 12 528) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 025) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 404). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 348 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, a decrease from yesterday’s new hospital admissions. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 174 805 31 103 8 251 Public 412 190 200 45 746 7 672 TOTAL 669 365 005 76 849 15 923

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

