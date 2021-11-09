NICD Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Today the institute reports 116 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,924,072. This increase represents a 0.7% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 20 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to x to date.
18,740,830 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|10,100,643
|53.9%
|10,049
|60.8%
|PUBLIC
|8,640,187
|46.1%
|6,468
|39.2%
|Total
|18,740,830
|16,517
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 20%. Western Cape accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 07 Nov 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 07 Nov 2021
|New cases on 08 Nov 2021
|Total cases for 08 Nov 2021
|Eastern Cape
|292,491
|0
|292,491
|8
|292,499
|Free State
|163,713
|0
|163,713
|7
|163,720
|Gauteng
|920,068
|0
|920,068
|38
|920,106
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515,945
|0
|515,945
|23
|515,968
|Limpopo
|122,295
|0
|122,295
|2
|122,297
|Mpumalanga
|152,140
|0
|152,140
|9
|152,149
|North West
|150,747
|1
|150,748
|7
|150,755
|Northern Cape
|92,615
|-1
|92,614
|7
|92,621
|Western Cape
|513,942
|0
|513,942
|15
|513,957
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|2,923,956
|0
|2,923,956
|116
|2,924,072
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 116) is lower than yesterday (n=205) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 264).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 16 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,940
|37,171
|2,258
|Public
|408
|234,706
|57,039
|1,482
|TOTAL
|666
|435,646
|94,210
|3,740
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
