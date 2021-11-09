iAfrica

NICD Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

EWN

9 mins ago

Today the institute reports 116 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,924,072. This increase represents a 0.7% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 20 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to x to date.

18,740,830 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE10,100,64353.9%10,04960.8%
PUBLIC8,640,18746.1%6,46839.2%
Total18,740,83016,517

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 20%. Western Cape accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 07 Nov 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 07 Nov 2021New cases on 08 Nov 2021Total cases for 08 Nov 2021
Eastern Cape292,4910292,4918292,499
Free State163,7130163,7137163,720
Gauteng920,0680920,06838920,106
KwaZulu-Natal515,9450515,94523515,968
Limpopo122,2950122,2952122,297
Mpumalanga152,1400152,1409152,149
North West150,7471150,7487150,755
Northern Cape92,615-192,614792,621
Western Cape513,9420513,94215513,957
Unknown00000
Total2,923,95602,923,9561162,924,072

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 116) is lower than yesterday (n=205) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 264).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 16 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,94037,1712,258
Public408234,70657,0391,482
TOTAL666435,64694,2103,740

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

