NICD Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Today the institute reports 116 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,924,072. This increase represents a 0.7% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 20 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to x to date.

18,740,830 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 10,100,643 53.9% 10,049 60.8% PUBLIC 8,640,187 46.1% 6,468 39.2% Total 18,740,830 16,517

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 20%. Western Cape accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 07 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 07 Nov 2021 New cases on 08 Nov 2021 Total cases for 08 Nov 2021 Eastern Cape 292,491 0 292,491 8 292,499 Free State 163,713 0 163,713 7 163,720 Gauteng 920,068 0 920,068 38 920,106 KwaZulu-Natal 515,945 0 515,945 23 515,968 Limpopo 122,295 0 122,295 2 122,297 Mpumalanga 152,140 0 152,140 9 152,149 North West 150,747 1 150,748 7 150,755 Northern Cape 92,615 -1 92,614 7 92,621 Western Cape 513,942 0 513,942 15 513,957 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2,923,956 0 2,923,956 116 2,924,072

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 116) is lower than yesterday (n=205) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 264).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 16 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,940 37,171 2,258 Public 408 234,706 57,039 1,482 TOTAL 666 435,646 94,210 3,740

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

