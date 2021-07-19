iAfrica

NICD Reports 11 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

18 seconds ago 2 min read

The NICD reported 11 215 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 295 095. This increase represents a 29.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 183 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 66 859 to date.

14 243 586 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private7 982 70756%19 09850%
Public6 260 87944%19 18950%
Total14 243 58638 287

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (19%). Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 9%; KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 17 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 17 July  2021New cases on 18 July 2021Total cases for 18 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape218 0090218 009512218 5219.5
Free State122 7940122 794317123 1115.4
Gauteng811 8411811 8424 398816 24035.6
KwaZulu-Natal374 9320374 932829375 76116.4
Limpopo100 96910100 979981101 9604.4
Mpumalanga112 921-11112 9101 035113 9455.0
North West116 7632116 765765117 5305.1
Northern Cape63 196-263 19422263 4162.8
Western Cape362 4550362 4552 156364 61115.9
Total2 283 88002 283 88011 2152 295 095100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 11 215) is lower than yesterday (n= 14 701) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 14 214). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 400 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257163 88528 3599 499
Public409175 80341 5927 320
TOTAL666339 68869 95116 819

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

