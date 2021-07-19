NICD Reports 11 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Share with your network!

The NICD reported 11 215 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 295 095. This increase represents a 29.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 183 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 66 859 to date.

14 243 586 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 7 982 707 56% 19 098 50% Public 6 260 879 44% 19 189 50% Total 14 243 586 38 287

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (19%). Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 9%; KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 17 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 17 July 2021 New cases on 18 July 2021 Total cases for 18 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 218 009 0 218 009 512 218 521 9.5 Free State 122 794 0 122 794 317 123 111 5.4 Gauteng 811 841 1 811 842 4 398 816 240 35.6 KwaZulu-Natal 374 932 0 374 932 829 375 761 16.4 Limpopo 100 969 10 100 979 981 101 960 4.4 Mpumalanga 112 921 -11 112 910 1 035 113 945 5.0 North West 116 763 2 116 765 765 117 530 5.1 Northern Cape 63 196 -2 63 194 222 63 416 2.8 Western Cape 362 455 0 362 455 2 156 364 611 15.9 Total 2 283 880 0 2 283 880 11 215 2 295 095 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 11 215) is lower than yesterday (n= 14 701) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 14 214). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 400 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 163 885 28 359 9 499 Public 409 175 803 41 592 7 320 TOTAL 666 339 688 69 951 16 819

VACCINE UPDATE

