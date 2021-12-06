The NICD reports 11,125 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,031,694. This increase represents a 23.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 1 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,966 to date.

19,761,834 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,630,898 53.8% 35,052 56.8% Public 9,130,936 46.2% 11,656 43.2% Total 19,761,834 100.0% 46,708 100.0%



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (71%), followed by Western Cape (7%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 6% and North West accounted for 4%. Mpumalanga and Limpopo accounted for 3% and Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 2%. Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 04 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 04 December 2021 New cases on 05 December 2021 Total cases for 05 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 294,155 -1 294,154 192 294,346 9.7 Free State 166,610 0 166,610 259 166,869 5.5 Gauteng 984,479 2 984,481 7,929 992,410 32.7 KwaZulu-Natal 521,599 0 521,599 687 522,286 17.2 Limpopo 125,537 -1 125,536 372 125,908 4.2 Mpumalanga 156,205 0 156,205 389 156,594 5.2 North West 156,559 0 156,559 441 157,000 5.2 Northern Cape 93,654 0 93,654 49 93,703 3.1 Western Cape 521,771 0 521,771 807 522,578 17.2 Total 3,020,569 0 3,020,569 11,125 3,031,694 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.8% which is the same as yesterday (23.8%). The 7-day average is 18.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (16.8%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 202,211 37,402 1,638 Public 407 237,812 57,292 1,630 TOTAL 665 440,023 94,694 3,268

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Reuters

Share with your network!