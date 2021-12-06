The NICD reports 11,125 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,031,694. This increase represents a 23.8% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 1 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,966 to date.
19,761,834 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,630,898
|53.8%
|35,052
|56.8%
|Public
|9,130,936
|46.2%
|11,656
|43.2%
|Total
|19,761,834
|100.0%
|46,708
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (71%), followed by Western Cape (7%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 6% and North West accounted for 4%. Mpumalanga and Limpopo accounted for 3% and Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 2%. Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 04 December 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 04 December 2021
|New cases on 05 December 2021
|Total cases for 05 December 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|294,155
|-1
|294,154
|192
|294,346
|9.7
|Free State
|166,610
|0
|166,610
|259
|166,869
|5.5
|Gauteng
|984,479
|2
|984,481
|7,929
|992,410
|32.7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|521,599
|0
|521,599
|687
|522,286
|17.2
|Limpopo
|125,537
|-1
|125,536
|372
|125,908
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|156,205
|0
|156,205
|389
|156,594
|5.2
|North West
|156,559
|0
|156,559
|441
|157,000
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|93,654
|0
|93,654
|49
|93,703
|3.1
|Western Cape
|521,771
|0
|521,771
|807
|522,578
|17.2
|Total
|3,020,569
|0
|3,020,569
|11,125
|3,031,694
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.8% which is the same as yesterday (23.8%). The 7-day average is 18.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (16.8%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|202,211
|37,402
|1,638
|Public
|407
|237,812
|57,292
|1,630
|TOTAL
|665
|440,023
|94,694
|3,268
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
