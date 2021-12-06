iAfrica

NICD Reports 11 125 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago

The NICD reports 11,125 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,031,694. This increase represents a 23.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 1 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,966 to date.

19,761,834 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,630,89853.8%35,05256.8%
Public9,130,93646.2%11,65643.2%
Total19,761,834100.0%46,708100.0%


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (71%), followed by Western Cape (7%).  KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 6% and North West accounted for 4%. Mpumalanga and Limpopo accounted for 3% and Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 2%. Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 04 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 04 December 2021New cases on 05 December 2021Total cases for 05 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape294,155-1294,154192294,3469.7
Free State166,6100166,610259166,8695.5
Gauteng984,4792984,4817,929992,41032.7
KwaZulu-Natal521,5990521,599687522,28617.2
Limpopo125,537-1125,536372125,9084.2
Mpumalanga156,2050156,205389156,5945.2
North West156,5590156,559441157,0005.2
Northern Cape93,654093,6544993,7033.1
Western Cape521,7710521,771807522,57817.2
Total3,020,56903,020,56911,1253,031,694100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.8% which is the same as yesterday (23.8%). The 7-day average is 18.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (16.8%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258202,21137,4021,638
Public407237,81257,2921,630
TOTAL665440,02394,6943,268

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Reuters

