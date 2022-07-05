iAfrica

NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 109 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 995 400.  This increase represents a 3.3% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,815 to date.

25 766 017 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,025,79854.4%3,22097.4%
Public11,740,21945.6%862.6%
Total25,766,017100.0%3,306100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%) followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 1%;  Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 0% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 03 July 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 03 July 2022Incident infections for 04 July 2022Possible reinfections for 04 July 2022New cases on 04 July 2022Total cases for 04 July 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape36362903636295163636359.1
Free State21576702157673142157715.4
Gauteng13216290132162948755132168433.1
KwaZulu-Natal71587207158721221471588617.9
Limpopo15946601594660001594664.0
Mpumalanga20174202017428082017505.0
North West20171602017161012017175.0
Northern Cape11515701151570001151572.9
Western Cape70031307003131922170033417.5
Total39952910399529196131093995400100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is  (3,3%), and is higher than yesterday (3,1%). The 7-day average is (3,9%) today, and is the same as yesterday (3,9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 7 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private26224921040539552
Public40728988563400750
TOTAL6695390951039391302

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

