NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 109 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 995 400. This increase represents a 3.3% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,815 to date.

25 766 017 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,025,798 54.4% 3,220 97.4% Public 11,740,219 45.6% 86 2.6% Total 25,766,017 100.0% 3,306 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%) followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 1%; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 0% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 03 July 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 03 July 2022 Incident infections for 04 July 2022 Possible reinfections for 04 July 2022 New cases on 04 July 2022 Total cases for 04 July 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363629 0 363629 5 1 6 363635 9.1 Free State 215767 0 215767 3 1 4 215771 5.4 Gauteng 1321629 0 1321629 48 7 55 1321684 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 715872 0 715872 12 2 14 715886 17.9 Limpopo 159466 0 159466 0 0 0 159466 4.0 Mpumalanga 201742 0 201742 8 0 8 201750 5.0 North West 201716 0 201716 1 0 1 201717 5.0 Northern Cape 115157 0 115157 0 0 0 115157 2.9 Western Cape 700313 0 700313 19 2 21 700334 17.5 Total 3995291 0 3995291 96 13 109 3995400 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3,3%), and is higher than yesterday (3,1%). The 7-day average is (3,9%) today, and is the same as yesterday (3,9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 7 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 249210 40539 552 Public 407 289885 63400 750 TOTAL 669 539095 103939 1302

VACCINE UPDATE

