NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 109 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 995 400. This increase represents a 3.3% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,815 to date.
25 766 017 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|14,025,798
|54.4%
|3,220
|97.4%
|Public
|11,740,219
|45.6%
|86
|2.6%
|Total
|25,766,017
|100.0%
|3,306
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%) followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 1%; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 0% of today’s cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 03 July 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 03 July 2022
|Incident infections for 04 July 2022
|Possible reinfections for 04 July 2022
|New cases on 04 July 2022
|Total cases for 04 July 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363629
|0
|363629
|5
|1
|6
|363635
|9.1
|Free State
|215767
|0
|215767
|3
|1
|4
|215771
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1321629
|0
|1321629
|48
|7
|55
|1321684
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|715872
|0
|715872
|12
|2
|14
|715886
|17.9
|Limpopo
|159466
|0
|159466
|0
|0
|0
|159466
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|201742
|0
|201742
|8
|0
|8
|201750
|5.0
|North West
|201716
|0
|201716
|1
|0
|1
|201717
|5.0
|Northern Cape
|115157
|0
|115157
|0
|0
|0
|115157
|2.9
|Western Cape
|700313
|0
|700313
|19
|2
|21
|700334
|17.5
|Total
|3995291
|0
|3995291
|96
|13
|109
|3995400
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3,3%), and is higher than yesterday (3,1%). The 7-day average is (3,9%) today, and is the same as yesterday (3,9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 7 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|249210
|40539
|552
|Public
|407
|289885
|63400
|750
|TOTAL
|669
|539095
|103939
|1302
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
