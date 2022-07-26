NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 109 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 002 981.
Today, the NDoH reports 12 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,955 to date.
25,940,306 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|14,113,330
|54.4%
|2,291
|62.2%
|Public
|11,826,976
|45.6%
|1,393
|37.8%
|Total
|25,940,306
|100.0%
|3,684
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
|Province
|New cases for 25 July 2022
|Eastern Cape
|2
|Free State
|2
|Gauteng
|52
|KwaZulu-Natal
|17
|Limpopo
|1
|Mpumalanga
|8
|North West
|4
|Northern Cape
|2
|Western Cape
|21
|Total
|109
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 8 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|250052
|40616
|468
|Public
|407
|290522
|63516
|534
|TOTAL
|669
|540574
|104132
|1002
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
