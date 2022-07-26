iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

FILE - A nurse prepares to administer a vaccination against COVID-19, at a district health center in the low-income Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 20, 2022.

11 mins ago 1 min read

The institute reports 109 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 002 981.

Today, the NDoH reports 12 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,955 to date.

25,940,306 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,113,33054.4%2,29162.2%
Public11,826,97645.6%1,39337.8%
Total25,940,306100.0%3,684100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

ProvinceNew cases for 25 July 2022
Eastern Cape2
Free State2
Gauteng52
KwaZulu-Natal17
Limpopo1
Mpumalanga8
North West4
Northern Cape2
Western Cape21
Total109

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 8 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private26225005240616468
Public40729052263516534
TOTAL6695405741041321002

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

President Ramaphosa Outlines Plans To Deal With Energy Crisis

2 mins ago
1 min read

NPA Confident In Their Case Against The Guptas

5 mins ago
1 min read

Bid To Scrap ANC ‘Step-Aside’ Rule Gains Traction

8 mins ago
1 min read

Unprecedented Interventions Required To End Power Cuts – Winde

1 day ago
1 min read

We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC KZN Wants Step-Aside Rule Scrapped

1 day ago
1 min read

Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund

1 day ago
3 min read

WHO Declares Global Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

3 days ago
1 min read

Energy Dept Begins Formal Process Of Deregulating Petrol Price In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 317 New COVID-19 Case In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Jessie Duarte’s Family Pleads To Stop Conspiracy Theories

4 days ago
SAPS
1 min read

Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

President Ramaphosa Outlines Plans To Deal With Energy Crisis

2 mins ago
1 min read

NPA Confident In Their Case Against The Guptas

5 mins ago
1 min read

Bid To Scrap ANC ‘Step-Aside’ Rule Gains Traction

8 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

11 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer