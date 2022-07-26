NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 109 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 002 981.

Today, the NDoH reports 12 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,955 to date.

25,940,306 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,113,330 54.4% 2,291 62.2% Public 11,826,976 45.6% 1,393 37.8% Total 25,940,306 100.0% 3,684 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

Province New cases for 25 July 2022 Eastern Cape 2 Free State 2 Gauteng 52 KwaZulu-Natal 17 Limpopo 1 Mpumalanga 8 North West 4 Northern Cape 2 Western Cape 21 Total 109

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 8 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 250052 40616 468 Public 407 290522 63516 534 TOTAL 669 540574 104132 1002

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

