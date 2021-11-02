The NICD reports 106 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 222. This increase represents a 0.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 2 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 179 to date.

18 558 387 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 10 000 156 53.9% 8 563 63.4% PUBLIC 8 558 231 46.1% 4 944 36.6% Total 18 558 387 13 507

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (21%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%). Western Cape accounted for 18%; Free State accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 7%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 31 October 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 31 October 2021 New cases on 01 November 2021 Total cases for 01 November 2021 Eastern Cape 292363 0 292363 10 292373 Free State 163464 0 163464 16 163480 Gauteng 919577 0 919577 22 919599 KwaZulu-Natal 515627 0 515627 20 515647 Limpopo 122263 0 122263 1 122264 Mpumalanga 152004 0 152004 5 152009 North West 150642 0 150642 7 150649 Northern Cape 92498 0 92498 6 92504 Western Cape 513678 0 513678 19 513697 Total 2922116 0 2922116 106 2922222

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 0.8% which is lower than yesterdays (1.2%). The 7-day average is 1.3% today, which is the same as yesterday The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 5 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200685 37127 2343 Public 408 233948 56935 1495 TOTAL 666 434633 94062 3838

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

