NICD Reports 106 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo Credit: AP via VOA

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 106 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 222. This increase represents a 0.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 2 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 179 to date.

18 558 387 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE10 000 15653.9%8 56363.4%
PUBLIC8 558 23146.1%4 94436.6%
Total18 558 38713 507

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (21%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (19%). Western Cape accounted for 18%; Free State accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 7%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:  

ProvinceTotal cases for 31 October 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 31 October 2021New cases on 01 November 2021Total cases for 01 November 2021
Eastern Cape292363029236310292373
Free State163464016346416163480
Gauteng919577091957722919599
KwaZulu-Natal515627051562720515647
Limpopo12226301222631122264
Mpumalanga15200401520045152009
North West15064201506427150649
Northern Cape92498092498692504
Western Cape513678051367819513697
Total2922116029221161062922222

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 0.8% which is lower than yesterdays (1.2%). The 7-day average is 1.3% today, which is the same as yesterday The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 5 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200685371272343
Public408233948569351495
TOTAL666434633940623838

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

