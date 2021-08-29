NICD Reports 10 173 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 10,173 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,757,191. This increase represents a 18.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 274 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 81,461 to date.

16,292,228 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 8,933,926 55% 22,118 39% PUBLIC 7,414,511 45% 34,091 61% Total 16,348,437 56,209

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (30%), followed by Western Cape (23%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Gauteng Province accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 27 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 27 August 2021 New cases on 28 August 2021 Total cases for 28 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 263534 0 263534 1623 265157 9.6 Free State 146163 4 146167 750 146917 5.3 Gauteng 903178 -23 903155 806 903961 32.8 KwaZulu-Natal 470999 10 471009 3017 474026 17.2 Limpopo 119354 4 119358 227 119585 4.3 Mpumalanga 142973 6 142979 596 143575 5.2 North West 142136 -7 142129 366 142495 5.2 Northern Cape 79615 4 79619 468 80087 2.9 Western Cape 479066 2 479068 2320 481388 17.5 Total 2747018 0 2747018 10173 2757191 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 10 173) is lower than yesterday (n= 12 045) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 10 995).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been 280 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 190 568 34 648 6 209 Public 409 215 060 52 255 7 041 TOTAL 664 405 628 86 903 13 250

VACCINE UPDATE

