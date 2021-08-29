NICD Reports 10 173 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 10,173 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,757,191. This increase represents a 18.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 274 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 81,461 to date.
16,292,228 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|8,933,926
|55%
|22,118
|39%
|PUBLIC
|7,414,511
|45%
|34,091
|61%
|Total
|16,348,437
|56,209
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (30%), followed by Western Cape (23%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Gauteng Province accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 27 August 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 27 August 2021
|New cases on 28 August 2021
|Total cases for 28 August 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|263534
|0
|263534
|1623
|265157
|9.6
|Free State
|146163
|4
|146167
|750
|146917
|5.3
|Gauteng
|903178
|-23
|903155
|806
|903961
|32.8
|KwaZulu-Natal
|470999
|10
|471009
|3017
|474026
|17.2
|Limpopo
|119354
|4
|119358
|227
|119585
|4.3
|Mpumalanga
|142973
|6
|142979
|596
|143575
|5.2
|North West
|142136
|-7
|142129
|366
|142495
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|79615
|4
|79619
|468
|80087
|2.9
|Western Cape
|479066
|2
|479068
|2320
|481388
|17.5
|Total
|2747018
|0
|2747018
|10173
|2757191
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 10 173) is lower than yesterday (n= 12 045) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 10 995).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been 280 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|255
|190 568
|34 648
|6 209
|Public
|409
|215 060
|52 255
|7 041
|TOTAL
|664
|405 628
|86 903
|13 250
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
ANC Pleads For Donations
Transport Dept Plans Several Interventions To Clear Licence Backlog
SA Reports 12 045 New COVID-19 Cases
Grace Period For Driver’s Licence Renewal Extended
COVID-19 Exacerbating Learning Inequalities – Study
Suspects Arrested In Connection With Whistleblower’s Murder
Western Cape Rural Districts Battling Increasing COVID-19 Infections
KZN Security Forces On High Alert
70% Of Limpopo Senior Citizens Vaccinated
Job Mokgoro Resigns As North West Premier
SA Reports 13 251 New COVID-19 Cases
MPs Say Intelligence Was Lacking Leading Up To Unrest