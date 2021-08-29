iAfrica

NICD Reports 10 173 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 10,173 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,757,191. This increase represents a 18.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 274 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 81,461 to date.

16,292,228 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8,933,92655%22,11839%
PUBLIC7,414,51145%34,09161%
Total16,348,43756,209

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (30%), followed by Western Cape (23%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Gauteng Province accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 27 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 27 August  2021New cases on 28 August 2021Total cases for 28 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape263534026353416232651579.6
Free State14616341461677501469175.3
Gauteng903178-2390315580690396132.8
KwaZulu-Natal47099910471009301747402617.2
Limpopo11935441193582271195854.3
Mpumalanga14297361429795961435755.2
North West142136-71421293661424955.2
Northern Cape79615479619468800872.9
Western Cape4790662479068232048138817.5
Total274701802747018101732757191100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 10 173) is lower than yesterday (n= 12 045) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 10 995).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been 280 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255190 56834 6486 209
Public409215 06052 2557 041
TOTAL664405 62886 90313 250

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

