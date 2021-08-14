NICD Reports 10 139 New Cases

Share with your network!

the institute reports 10,139 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,605,586. This increase represents a 21% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 272 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 77,141 to date.

15,595,731 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8,617,271 55% 20,950 43% Public 6,978,460 45% 27,366 57% Total 15,595,731 48,316

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Western Cape (26%). Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Gauteng Province accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo Province accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 14 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 14 August 2021 New cases on 15 August 2021 Total cases for 15 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 241,618 0 241,618 1,352 242,970 9,3 Free State 136,439 2 136,441 517 136,958 5,3 Gauteng 887,921 -60 887,861 1,241 889,102 34,1 KwaZulu-Natal 427,908 3 427,911 2,878 430,789 16,5 Limpopo 116,179 3 116,182 259 116,441 4,5 Mpumalanga 135,079 7 135,086 429 135,515 5,2 North West 135,796 43 135,839 450 136,289 5,2 Northern Cape 72,504 -2 72,502 406 72,908 2,8 Western Cape 442,003 4 442,007 2,607 444,614 17,1 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2,595,447 0 2,595,447 10,139 2,605,586 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 10 139) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 021) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 319). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 219 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 183,889 33,241 7,106 Public 411 202,574 49,187 7,168 TOTAL 668 386,463 82,428 14,274

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

