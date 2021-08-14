iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 10 139 New Cases

Nurses work on the roster inside one of four wards converted for Covid-19 patients at Queen's hospital.

3 hours ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

the institute reports 10,139 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,605,586. This increase represents a 21% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 272 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 77,141 to date.

15,595,731 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8,617,27155%20,95043%
Public6,978,46045%27,36657%
Total15,595,73148,316

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Western Cape (26%). Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Gauteng Province accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo Province accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 14 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 14 August  2021New cases on 15 August 2021Total cases for 15 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape241,6180241,6181,352242,9709,3
Free State136,4392136,441517136,9585,3
Gauteng887,921-60887,8611,241889,10234,1
KwaZulu-Natal427,9083427,9112,878430,78916,5
Limpopo116,1793116,182259116,4414,5
Mpumalanga135,0797135,086429135,5155,2
North West135,79643135,839450136,2895,2
Northern Cape72,504-272,50240672,9082,8
Western Cape442,0034442,0072,607444,61417,1
Unknown000000,0
Total2,595,44702,595,44710,1392,605,586100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 10 139) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 021) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 319). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 219 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257183,88933,2417,106
Public411202,57449,1877,168
TOTAL668386,46382,42814,274

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Marikana Community Struggling 9 Years On

3 hours ago
1 min read

Phaahla Worried About Slow Uptake Of COVID Vaccines

3 hours ago
1 min read

Sewage Seeps Into Cape Town homes

3 hours ago
1 min read

Correctional Services Confirms Zuma Remains In Hospital

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 13 021 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Budget Constraints A Problem – Cele

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Hospitals Filling Up

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 13 921 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Testimony Wraps Up State Capture Inquiry

3 days ago
1 min read

State Of Disaster Extended

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 14 271 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital May Take Two Years To Be Fully Operational

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Marikana Community Struggling 9 Years On

3 hours ago
1 min read

Phaahla Worried About Slow Uptake Of COVID Vaccines

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 10 139 New Cases

3 hours ago
1 min read

Sewage Seeps Into Cape Town homes

3 hours ago