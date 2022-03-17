NICD Reports 1 980 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1 980 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,698,803. This increase represents a 6.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 40 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,767 to date.

23,485,052 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,759,995 54.3% 17,533 54.6% Public 10,727,057 45.7% 14,560 45.4% Total 23,485,052 100.0% 32,093 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 16%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape. Free State and North West accounted for 4% each; Limpopo accounted for 2%; Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 15 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 15 March 2022 Incident infections for 16 March 2022 Possible reinfections for 16 March 2022 New cases on 16 March 2022 Total cases for 16 March 2022 Eastern Cape 344,258 0 344,258 75 7 82 344,340 Free State 201,693 0 201,693 63 10 73 201,766 Gauteng 1,201,026 0 1,201,026 646 118 764 1,201,790 KwaZulu-Natal 656,082 0 656,082 286 31 317 656,399 Limpopo 155,362 0 155,362 34 4 38 155,400 Mpumalanga 192,462 0 192,462 87 15 102 192,564 North West 192,147 0 192,147 76 6 82 192,229 Northern Cape 108,656 0 108,656 26 3 29 108,685 Western Cape 645,137 0 645,137 430 63 493 645,630 Total 3,696,823 0 3,696,823 1,723 257 1,980 3,698,803

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.2%, which is higher than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is 6.0% today, which is the same as yesterday (6.0%)

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 46 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 231,620 39,341 848 Public 407 278,261 62,098 1223 TOTAL 666 509,881 101,439 2,071



VACCINE UPDATE

