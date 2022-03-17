iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 980 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

EWN

17 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1 980 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,698,803. This increase represents a 6.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 40 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,767 to date.

23,485,052 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,759,99554.3%17,53354.6%
Public10,727,05745.7%14,56045.4%
Total23,485,052100.0%32,093100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 16%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape. Free State and North West accounted for 4% each; Limpopo accounted for 2%; Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 15 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 15 March 2022Incident infections for 16 March 2022Possible reinfections for 16 March 2022New cases on 16 March 2022Total cases for 16 March 2022
Eastern Cape344,2580344,25875782344,340
Free State201,6930201,693631073201,766
Gauteng1,201,02601,201,0266461187641,201,790
KwaZulu-Natal656,0820656,08228631317656,399
Limpopo155,3620155,36234438155,400
Mpumalanga192,4620192,4628715102192,564
North West192,1470192,14776682192,229
Northern Cape108,6560108,65626329108,685
Western Cape645,1370645,13743063493645,630
Total3,696,82303,696,8231,7232571,9803,698,803

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.2%, which is higher than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is 6.0% today, which is the same as yesterday (6.0%)

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 46 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259231,62039,341848
Public407278,26162,0981223
TOTAL666509,881101,4392,071


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

