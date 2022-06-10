iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 1 976 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

2 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 975 062.  This increase represents an 8.7% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 24 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,448 to date.

25 446 806 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,866,33854.5%10,40945.7%
Public11,580,46845.5%12,36654.3%
Total25,446,806100.0%22,775100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%) followed by Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape, Free State & North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 08 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 08 June 2022Incident infections for 08 June 2022Possible reinfections for 09 June 2022New cases on 09 June 2022Total cases for 09 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape361,9960361,99610420124362,1209,1
Free State214,7360214,73610715122214,8585,4
Gauteng1,313,17901,313,1795801287081,313,88733,1
KwaZulu-Natal712,7820712,78220535240713,02217,9
Limpopo158,6490158,649551671158,7204,0
Mpumalanga200,6410200,641801797200,7385,0
North West200,6070200,6079613109200,7165,0
Northern Cape114,5510114,55173881114,6322,9
Western Cape695,9450695,94535668424696,36917,5
Total3,973,08603,973,0861,6563201,9763,975,062100,0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.7%, and is lower than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 8.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (9.1%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 71 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262247,47440,3601,035
Public407288,24063,0871,190
TOTAL669535,714103,4472,225


VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Suspends Mkhwebane With Immediate Effect

41 mins ago
1 min read

Pregnant Women At Higher Risk Of COVID-19 Death – Study

46 mins ago
1 min read

More Crime Surveillance Needed In Western Cape – Cele

23 hours ago
1 min read

Bring The Guptas Back To SA – Zondo

23 hours ago
1 min read

Too Soon For Ramaphosa To Step Down – Mabuza

23 hours ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 093 COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

UAE Confirms Gupta Extradition Process Underway

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Considering Ramaphosa Allegations

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma To Pursue Private Prosecution Of Adv Billy Downer

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 062 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Presidential Protection Unit Head Knew About Robbery – Cele

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Appear Before ANC Integrity Commission

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Treasury Hasn’t Received ‘Proper Applications’ For Flood Relief – Godongwana

39 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Suspends Mkhwebane With Immediate Effect

41 mins ago
1 min read

Pregnant Women At Higher Risk Of COVID-19 Death – Study

46 mins ago
6 min read

My Dinner With Bill Gates

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer