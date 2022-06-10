NICD Reports 1 976 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 975 062. This increase represents an 8.7% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 24 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,448 to date.
25 446 806 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,866,338
|54.5%
|10,409
|45.7%
|Public
|11,580,468
|45.5%
|12,366
|54.3%
|Total
|25,446,806
|100.0%
|22,775
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%) followed by Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape, Free State & North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 08 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 08 June 2022
|Incident infections for 08 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 09 June 2022
|New cases on 09 June 2022
|Total cases for 09 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|361,996
|0
|361,996
|104
|20
|124
|362,120
|9,1
|Free State
|214,736
|0
|214,736
|107
|15
|122
|214,858
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,313,179
|0
|1,313,179
|580
|128
|708
|1,313,887
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|712,782
|0
|712,782
|205
|35
|240
|713,022
|17,9
|Limpopo
|158,649
|0
|158,649
|55
|16
|71
|158,720
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|200,641
|0
|200,641
|80
|17
|97
|200,738
|5,0
|North West
|200,607
|0
|200,607
|96
|13
|109
|200,716
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|114,551
|0
|114,551
|73
|8
|81
|114,632
|2,9
|Western Cape
|695,945
|0
|695,945
|356
|68
|424
|696,369
|17,5
|Total
|3,973,086
|0
|3,973,086
|1,656
|320
|1,976
|3,975,062
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.7%, and is lower than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 8.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (9.1%)
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 71 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|247,474
|40,360
|1,035
|Public
|407
|288,240
|63,087
|1,190
|TOTAL
|669
|535,714
|103,447
|2,225
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
