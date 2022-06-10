NICD Reports 1 976 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 975 062. This increase represents an 8.7% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 24 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,448 to date.

25 446 806 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,866,338 54.5% 10,409 45.7% Public 11,580,468 45.5% 12,366 54.3% Total 25,446,806 100.0% 22,775 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%) followed by Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape, Free State & North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 08 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 08 June 2022 Incident infections for 08 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 09 June 2022 New cases on 09 June 2022 Total cases for 09 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 361,996 0 361,996 104 20 124 362,120 9,1 Free State 214,736 0 214,736 107 15 122 214,858 5,4 Gauteng 1,313,179 0 1,313,179 580 128 708 1,313,887 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 712,782 0 712,782 205 35 240 713,022 17,9 Limpopo 158,649 0 158,649 55 16 71 158,720 4,0 Mpumalanga 200,641 0 200,641 80 17 97 200,738 5,0 North West 200,607 0 200,607 96 13 109 200,716 5,0 Northern Cape 114,551 0 114,551 73 8 81 114,632 2,9 Western Cape 695,945 0 695,945 356 68 424 696,369 17,5 Total 3,973,086 0 3,973,086 1,656 320 1,976 3,975,062 100,0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.7%, and is lower than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 8.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (9.1%)

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 71 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 247,474 40,360 1,035 Public 407 288,240 63,087 1,190 TOTAL 669 535,714 103,447 2,225



VACCINE UPDATE

