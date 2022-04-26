NICD Reports 1 954 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,954 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,764,865.

This increase represents a 19.3% positivity rate. Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 30 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,333 to date.

24,342,803 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,250,794 54.4% 6,565 64.7% Public 11,092,009 45.6% 3,579 35.3% Total 24,342,803 100.0% 10,144 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (55%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 24 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 24 April 2022 New cases on 25 April 2022 Total cases for 25 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 347,190 0 347,190 36 347,226 9,2 Free State 203,514 0 203,514 52 203,566 5,4 Gauteng 1,230,111 0 1,230,111 1,081 1,231,192 32,7 KwaZulu-Natal 669,861 0 669,861 446 670,307 17,8 Limpopo 156,271 0 156,271 13 156,284 4,2 Mpumalanga 194,328 0 194,328 40 194,368 5,2 North West 193,902 0 193,902 35 193,937 5,2 Northern Cape 109,293 0 109,293 29 109,322 2,9 Western Cape 658,441 0 658,441 222 658,663 17,5 Total 3,762,911 0 3,762,911 1,954 3,764,865 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (19.3%), and is higher than yesterday (16.7%). The 7-day average is (15.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (14.3%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 65 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 260 238,185 39,880 1,152 Public 407 280,512 62,299 1,130 TOTAL 667 518,697 102,179 2,282

VACCINE UPDATE

