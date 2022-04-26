NICD Reports 1 954 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,954 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,764,865.
This increase represents a 19.3% positivity rate. Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 30 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,333 to date.
24,342,803 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,250,794
|54.4%
|6,565
|64.7%
|Public
|11,092,009
|45.6%
|3,579
|35.3%
|Total
|24,342,803
|100.0%
|10,144
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (55%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 24 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 24 April 2022
|New cases on 25 April 2022
|Total cases for 25 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|347,190
|0
|347,190
|36
|347,226
|9,2
|Free State
|203,514
|0
|203,514
|52
|203,566
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,230,111
|0
|1,230,111
|1,081
|1,231,192
|32,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|669,861
|0
|669,861
|446
|670,307
|17,8
|Limpopo
|156,271
|0
|156,271
|13
|156,284
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|194,328
|0
|194,328
|40
|194,368
|5,2
|North West
|193,902
|0
|193,902
|35
|193,937
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|109,293
|0
|109,293
|29
|109,322
|2,9
|Western Cape
|658,441
|0
|658,441
|222
|658,663
|17,5
|Total
|3,762,911
|0
|3,762,911
|1,954
|3,764,865
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (19.3%), and is higher than yesterday (16.7%). The 7-day average is (15.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (14.3%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 65 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|260
|238,185
|39,880
|1,152
|Public
|407
|280,512
|62,299
|1,130
|TOTAL
|667
|518,697
|102,179
|2,282
VACCINE UPDATE
