NICD Reports 1 931 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1 931 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 581 359. This increase represents an 8.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 114 deaths and of these, 17 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94 177 to date.

22 024 246 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,905,189 54.1% 16,051 71.1% Public 10,119,057 45.9% 6,516 28.9% Total 22,024,246 22,567

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (26%), followed by Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 19%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Limpopo accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Free State accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 22 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 22 January 2022 New cases on 23 January 2022 Total cases for 23 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 339715 0 339715 93 339808 9.5 Free State 195255 0 195255 59 195314 5.5 Gauteng 1160320 0 1160320 494 1160814 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 639273 0 639273 371 639644 17.9 Limpopo 147903 -2 147901 149 148050 4.1 Mpumalanga 182255 2 182257 166 182423 5.1 North West 184211 0 184211 136 184347 5.1 Northern Cape 106386 0 106386 77 106463 3.0 Western Cape 624110 0 624110 386 624496 17.4 Total 3579428 0 3579428 1931 3581359 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.6%, which is lower than yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day average is 9.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 26 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 223816 38712 2681 Public 407 269524 60965 3914 TOTAL 666 493340 99677 6595

VACCINE UPDATE

