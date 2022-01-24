iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 931 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1 931 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 581 359. This increase represents an 8.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 114 deaths and of these, 17 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94 177 to date.

22 024 246 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,905,18954.1%16,05171.1%
Public10,119,05745.9%6,51628.9%
Total22,024,24622,567

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (26%), followed by Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 19%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Limpopo accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Free State accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 22 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 22 January 2022New cases on 23 January 2022Total cases for 23 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3397150339715933398089.5
Free State1952550195255591953145.5
Gauteng116032001160320494116081432.4
KwaZulu-Natal639273063927337163964417.9
Limpopo147903-21479011491480504.1
Mpumalanga18225521822571661824235.1
North West18421101842111361843475.1
Northern Cape1063860106386771064633.0
Western Cape624110062411038662449617.4
Total35794280357942819313581359100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.6%, which is lower than yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day average is 9.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 26 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259223816387122681
Public407269524609653914
TOTAL666493340996776595

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

