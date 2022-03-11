iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 868 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

36 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1,868 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,690,291. This increase represents a 6.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 25 deaths and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,681 to date.

23,343,250 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,681,76354.3%15,05852.4%
Public10,661,48745.7%13,67047.6%
Total23,343,250100.0%28,728100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (24%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 16%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 9 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 9 March 2022New cases on 10 March 2022Total cases for 10 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape343,9760343,97660344,0369.3
Free State201,3471201,34877201,4255.5
Gauteng1,198,03741,198,0416351,198,67632.5
KwaZulu-Natal654,6070654,607307654,91417.7
Limpopo155,0261155,027103155,1304.2
Mpumalanga192,0480192,04893192,1415.2
North West191,715-6191,709121191,8305.2
Northern Cape108,5390108,53922108,5612.9
Western Cape643,1280643,128450643,57817.4
Total3,688,42303,688,4231,8683,690,291100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.5%, which is the same as yesterday (6.5%). The 7-day average is 6.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 45 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259230,46839,1881,143
Public407277,81362,0681,322
TOTAL666508,281101,2562,465

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

