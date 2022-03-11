NICD Reports 1 868 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,868 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,690,291. This increase represents a 6.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 25 deaths and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,681 to date.

23,343,250 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,681,763 54.3% 15,058 52.4% Public 10,661,487 45.7% 13,670 47.6% Total 23,343,250 100.0% 28,728 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (24%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 16%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 9 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 9 March 2022 New cases on 10 March 2022 Total cases for 10 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343,976 0 343,976 60 344,036 9.3 Free State 201,347 1 201,348 77 201,425 5.5 Gauteng 1,198,037 4 1,198,041 635 1,198,676 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 654,607 0 654,607 307 654,914 17.7 Limpopo 155,026 1 155,027 103 155,130 4.2 Mpumalanga 192,048 0 192,048 93 192,141 5.2 North West 191,715 -6 191,709 121 191,830 5.2 Northern Cape 108,539 0 108,539 22 108,561 2.9 Western Cape 643,128 0 643,128 450 643,578 17.4 Total 3,688,423 0 3,688,423 1,868 3,690,291 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.5%, which is the same as yesterday (6.5%). The 7-day average is 6.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 45 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 230,468 39,188 1,143 Public 407 277,813 62,068 1,322 TOTAL 666 508,281 101,256 2,465

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!