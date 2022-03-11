NICD Reports 1 868 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,868 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,690,291. This increase represents a 6.5% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 25 deaths and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,681 to date.
23,343,250 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,681,763
|54.3%
|15,058
|52.4%
|Public
|10,661,487
|45.7%
|13,670
|47.6%
|Total
|23,343,250
|100.0%
|28,728
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (24%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 16%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 9 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 9 March 2022
|New cases on 10 March 2022
|Total cases for 10 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|343,976
|0
|343,976
|60
|344,036
|9.3
|Free State
|201,347
|1
|201,348
|77
|201,425
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,198,037
|4
|1,198,041
|635
|1,198,676
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|654,607
|0
|654,607
|307
|654,914
|17.7
|Limpopo
|155,026
|1
|155,027
|103
|155,130
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|192,048
|0
|192,048
|93
|192,141
|5.2
|North West
|191,715
|-6
|191,709
|121
|191,830
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,539
|0
|108,539
|22
|108,561
|2.9
|Western Cape
|643,128
|0
|643,128
|450
|643,578
|17.4
|Total
|3,688,423
|0
|3,688,423
|1,868
|3,690,291
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.5%, which is the same as yesterday (6.5%). The 7-day average is 6.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.1%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 45 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|230,468
|39,188
|1,143
|Public
|407
|277,813
|62,068
|1,322
|TOTAL
|666
|508,281
|101,256
|2,465
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Raymond Zondo Appointed Chief Justice
Stage 2 Power Cuts Underway, Expected To Continue Until Monday
SA Asked To Mediate In Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Ramaphosa
Mkhwebane Loses Rescission Application
Pfizer Jab Side Effects Rare – Analyst
I Will Resign If I’m Asked To – Cele
NICD Reports 1 867 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs expands by 50%
Joburg To Create Anti-Vandalism Police Unit
AfriForum Demands Driver’s Licence Grace Period Extension
Eskom Implements Stage 4 Rolling Blackouts
SA Reports 1 436 New COVID-19 Case