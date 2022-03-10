NICD Reports 1 867 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,867 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,688,423. This increase represents a 6.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 13 deaths and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,656 to date.

23,314,522 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,666,705 54.3% 15,603 54.4% Public 10,647,817 45.7% 13,064 45.6% Total 23,314,522 100.0% 28,667 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (26%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 15%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 8 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 8 March 2022 New cases on 9 March 2022 Total cases for 9 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343,909 0 343,909 67 343,976 9.3 Free State 201,261 0 201,261 86 201,347 5.5 Gauteng 1,197,357 -3 1,197,354 683 1,198,037 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 654,326 1 654,327 280 654,607 17.7 Limpopo 154,965 0 154,965 61 155,026 4.2 Mpumalanga 191,956 0 191,956 92 192,048 5.2 North West 191,624 1 191,625 90 191,715 5.2 Northern Cape 108,514 0 108,514 25 108,539 2.9 Western Cape 642,644 1 642,645 483 643,128 17.4 Total 3,686,556 0 3,686,556 1,867 3,688,423 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.5%, which is higher than yesterday (5.5%). The 7-day average is 6.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.2%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 60 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 230,390 39,185 1,152 Public 407 277,702 62,055 1,334 TOTAL 666 508,092 101,240 2,486

VACCINE UPDATE

