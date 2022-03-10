NICD Reports 1 867 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,867 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,688,423. This increase represents a 6.5% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 13 deaths and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,656 to date.
23,314,522 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,666,705
|54.3%
|15,603
|54.4%
|Public
|10,647,817
|45.7%
|13,064
|45.6%
|Total
|23,314,522
|100.0%
|28,667
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (26%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 15%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 8 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 8 March 2022
|New cases on 9 March 2022
|Total cases for 9 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|343,909
|0
|343,909
|67
|343,976
|9.3
|Free State
|201,261
|0
|201,261
|86
|201,347
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,197,357
|-3
|1,197,354
|683
|1,198,037
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|654,326
|1
|654,327
|280
|654,607
|17.7
|Limpopo
|154,965
|0
|154,965
|61
|155,026
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|191,956
|0
|191,956
|92
|192,048
|5.2
|North West
|191,624
|1
|191,625
|90
|191,715
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,514
|0
|108,514
|25
|108,539
|2.9
|Western Cape
|642,644
|1
|642,645
|483
|643,128
|17.4
|Total
|3,686,556
|0
|3,686,556
|1,867
|3,688,423
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.5%, which is higher than yesterday (5.5%). The 7-day average is 6.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.2%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 60 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|230,390
|39,185
|1,152
|Public
|407
|277,702
|62,055
|1,334
|TOTAL
|666
|508,092
|101,240
|2,486
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Mkhwebane Loses Rescission Application
Pfizer Jab Side Effects Rare – Analyst
I Will Resign If I’m Asked To – Cele
Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs expands by 50%
Joburg To Create Anti-Vandalism Police Unit
AfriForum Demands Driver’s Licence Grace Period Extension
Eskom Implements Stage 4 Rolling Blackouts
SA Reports 1 436 New COVID-19 Case
Gauteng Health Pays Medical Interns
SIU, Digital Vibes To Go Before Tribunal
SACAA Probing Kulula Flight’s Engine Failure
NICD Reports 801 New COVID-19 Cases In SA