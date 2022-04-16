NICD Reports 1 846 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 1 846 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 739 192. This increase represents an 8.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 4 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,142 to date.

24 161 679tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,144,390 54.4% 13,705 62.6% Public 11,017,289 45.6% 8,175 37.4% Total 24,161,679 100.0% 21,880 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (50%), followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 2% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 1%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 14 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 14 April 2022 Incident infections for 15 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 15 April 2022 New cases on 15 April 2022 Total cases for 15 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 346121 0 346121 73 15 88 346209 9.3 Free State 202823 0 202823 33 3 36 202859 5.4 Gauteng 1217249 0 1217249 792 133 925 1218174 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 664206 0 664206 302 39 341 664547 17.8 Limpopo 156059 0 156059 8 1 9 156068 4.2 Mpumalanga 193761 0 193761 35 7 42 193803 5.2 North West 193385 0 193385 30 4 34 193419 5.2 Northern Cape 109068 0 109068 14 0 14 109082 2.9 Western Cape 654674 0 654674 307 50 357 655031 17.5 Total 3737346 0 3737346 1594 252 1846 3739192 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (8.4%), and is higher than yesterday (7.6%). The 7-day average is (6.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (5.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 19 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 237297 39835 1070 Public 407 279805 62232 1017 TOTAL 666 517102 102067 2087

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

