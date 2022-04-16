NICD Reports 1 846 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 1 846 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 739 192. This increase represents an 8.4% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 4 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,142 to date.
24 161 679tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,144,390
|54.4%
|13,705
|62.6%
|Public
|11,017,289
|45.6%
|8,175
|37.4%
|Total
|24,161,679
|100.0%
|21,880
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (50%), followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 2% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 1%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 14 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 14 April 2022
|Incident infections for 15 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 15 April 2022
|New cases on 15 April 2022
|Total cases for 15 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|346121
|0
|346121
|73
|15
|88
|346209
|9.3
|Free State
|202823
|0
|202823
|33
|3
|36
|202859
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1217249
|0
|1217249
|792
|133
|925
|1218174
|32.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|664206
|0
|664206
|302
|39
|341
|664547
|17.8
|Limpopo
|156059
|0
|156059
|8
|1
|9
|156068
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193761
|0
|193761
|35
|7
|42
|193803
|5.2
|North West
|193385
|0
|193385
|30
|4
|34
|193419
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|109068
|0
|109068
|14
|0
|14
|109082
|2.9
|Western Cape
|654674
|0
|654674
|307
|50
|357
|655031
|17.5
|Total
|3737346
|0
|3737346
|1594
|252
|1846
|3739192
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (8.4%), and is higher than yesterday (7.6%). The 7-day average is (6.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (5.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 19 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|237297
|39835
|1070
|Public
|407
|279805
|62232
|1017
|TOTAL
|666
|517102
|102067
|2087
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
