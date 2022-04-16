iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 846 New COVID-19 Cases

AP via VOANews

14 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 1 846 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 739 192. This increase represents an 8.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 4 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,142 to date.

24 161 679tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,144,39054.4%13,70562.6%
Public11,017,28945.6%8,17537.4%
Total24,161,679100.0%21,880100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (50%), followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 2% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 1%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 14 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 14 April 2022Incident infections for 15 April 2022Possible reinfections for 15 April 2022New cases on 15 April 2022Total cases for 15 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape34612103461217315883462099.3
Free State2028230202823333362028595.4
Gauteng121724901217249792133925121817432.6
KwaZulu-Natal66420606642063023934166454717.8
Limpopo15605901560598191560684.2
Mpumalanga1937610193761357421938035.2
North West1933850193385304341934195.2
Northern Cape1090680109068140141090822.9
Western Cape65467406546743075035765503117.5
Total373734603737346159425218463739192100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (8.4%), and is higher than yesterday (7.6%). The 7-day average is (6.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (5.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 19 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259237297398351070
Public407279805622321017
TOTAL6665171021020672087

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

