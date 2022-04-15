NICD Reports 1 768 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 1, 768 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 737 346. This increase represents a 7.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 6 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,138 to date.

24 139 799 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,130,685 54.4% 13,463 57.6% Public 11,009,114 45.6% 9,922 42.4% Total 24,139,799 100.0% 23,385 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from from Gauteng Province (49%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal & Western Cape (19%). Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively, and Limpopo and Northern Cape accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 13 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 13 April 2022 Incident infections for 14 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 14 April 2022 New cases on 14 April 2022 Total cases for 14 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 346031 0 346031 78 12 90 346121 9,3 Free State 202776 0 202776 42 5 47 202823 5,4 Gauteng 1216389 0 1216389 743 117 860 1217249 32,6 KwaZulu-Natal 663873 0 663873 300 33 333 664206 17,8 Limpopo 156048 0 156048 11 0 11 156059 4,2 Mpumalanga 193733 0 193733 22 6 28 193761 5,2 North West 193345 0 193345 35 5 40 193385 5,2 Northern Cape 109050 0 109050 17 1 18 109068 2,9 Western Cape 654333 0 654333 287 54 341 654674 17,5 Total 3735578 0 3735578 1535 233 1768 3737346 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (7.6%), and is higher than yesterday (7.5%). The 7-day average is (5.9%) today, and is higher than yesterday (5.7%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 237292 39835 1069 Public 407 279801 62232 1018 TOTAL 666 517093 102067 2087

VACCINE UPDATE

