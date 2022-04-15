iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 768 New COVID-19 Cases

22 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 1, 768 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 737 346. This increase represents a 7.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 6 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,138 to date.

24 139 799 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,130,68554.4%13,46357.6%
Public11,009,11445.6%9,92242.4%
Total24,139,799100.0%23,385100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from from Gauteng Province (49%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal & Western Cape (19%). Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively, and Limpopo and Northern Cape accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

 ProvinceTotal cases for 13 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 13 April 2022Incident infections for 14 April 2022Possible reinfections for 14 April 2022New cases on 14 April 2022Total cases for 14 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape34603103460317812903461219,3
Free State2027760202776425472028235,4
Gauteng121638901216389743117860121724932,6
KwaZulu-Natal66387306638733003333366420617,8
Limpopo1560480156048110111560594,2
Mpumalanga1937330193733226281937615,2
North West1933450193345355401933855,2
Northern Cape1090500109050171181090682,9
Western Cape65433306543332875434165467417,5
Total373557803735578153523317683737346100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (7.6%), and is higher than yesterday (7.5%). The 7-day average is (5.9%) today, and is higher than yesterday (5.7%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259237292398351069
Public407279801622321018
TOTAL6665170931020672087

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

