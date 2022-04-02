NICD Reports 1 692 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,692 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,720,645. This increase represents a 6.1% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 10 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,042 to date.
23,866,743 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,974,088
|54.4%
|13,638
|49.0%
|Public
|10,892,655
|45.6%
|14,194
|51.0%
|Total
|23,866,743
|100.0%
|27,832
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (21%). Western Cape accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 4% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 31 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 31 March 2022
|New cases on 1 April 2022
|Total cases for 1 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|345,151
|0
|345,151
|70
|345,221
|9.3
|Free State
|202,374
|0
|202,374
|67
|202,441
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,209,234
|-5
|1,209,229
|727
|1,209,956
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|660,425
|0
|660,425
|361
|660,786
|17.8
|Limpopo
|155,820
|0
|155,820
|41
|155,861
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193,235
|1
|193,236
|44
|193,280
|5.2
|North West
|193,018
|3
|193,021
|37
|193,058
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,915
|-1
|108,914
|15
|108,929
|2.9
|Western Cape
|650,781
|2
|650,783
|330
|651,113
|17.5
|Total
|3,718,953
|0
|3,718,953
|1,692
|3,720,645
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.1%, and is lower than yesterday (6.4%). The 7-day average is 5.8% today, and is lower than yesterday (5.9%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|232,720
|39,405
|800
|Public
|407
|279,066
|62,181
|1,120
|TOTAL
|666
|511,786
|101,586
|1,920
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
