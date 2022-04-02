NICD Reports 1 692 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,692 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,720,645. This increase represents a 6.1% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 10 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,042 to date.

23,866,743 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,974,088 54.4% 13,638 49.0% Public 10,892,655 45.6% 14,194 51.0% Total 23,866,743 100.0% 27,832 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (21%). Western Cape accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 4% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 31 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 31 March 2022 New cases on 1 April 2022 Total cases for 1 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345,151 0 345,151 70 345,221 9.3 Free State 202,374 0 202,374 67 202,441 5.4 Gauteng 1,209,234 -5 1,209,229 727 1,209,956 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 660,425 0 660,425 361 660,786 17.8 Limpopo 155,820 0 155,820 41 155,861 4.2 Mpumalanga 193,235 1 193,236 44 193,280 5.2 North West 193,018 3 193,021 37 193,058 5.2 Northern Cape 108,915 -1 108,914 15 108,929 2.9 Western Cape 650,781 2 650,783 330 651,113 17.5 Total 3,718,953 0 3,718,953 1,692 3,720,645 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.1%, and is lower than yesterday (6.4%). The 7-day average is 5.8% today, and is lower than yesterday (5.9%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 232,720 39,405 800 Public 407 279,066 62,181 1,120 TOTAL 666 511,786 101,586 1,920

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!