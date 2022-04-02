iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 692 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

9 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1,692 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,720,645. This increase represents a 6.1% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 10 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,042 to date.

23,866,743 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,974,08854.4%13,63849.0%
Public10,892,65545.6%14,19451.0%
Total23,866,743100.0%27,832100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (21%). Western Cape accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 4% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 31 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 31 March 2022New cases on 1 April 2022Total cases for 1 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape345,1510345,15170345,2219.3
Free State202,3740202,37467202,4415.4
Gauteng1,209,234-51,209,2297271,209,95632.5
KwaZulu-Natal660,4250660,425361660,78617.8
Limpopo155,8200155,82041155,8614.2
Mpumalanga193,2351193,23644193,2805.2
North West193,0183193,02137193,0585.2
Northern Cape108,915-1108,91415108,9292.9
Western Cape650,7812650,783330651,11317.5
Total3,718,95303,718,9531,6923,720,645100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.1%, and is lower than yesterday (6.4%). The 7-day average is 5.8% today, and is lower than yesterday (5.9%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259232,72039,405800
Public407279,06662,1811,120
TOTAL666511,786101,5861,920

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

