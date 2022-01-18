iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 691 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 1 691 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 560 921. This increase represents a 9.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 87 deaths and of these, 25 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93 451 to date.

21 815 463 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,786,20654%12,46268.6%
Public10,029,25746%5,70931.4%
Total21,815,46318,171

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (27%), followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Mpumalanga accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 7% respectively; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 16 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 16 January 2022New cases on 17 January 2022Total cases for 17 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3383213338324863384109.5
Free State194208-9194199951942945.5
Gauteng115550891155517456115597332.5
KwaZulu-Natal635820363582328563610817.9
Limpopo14586631458691191459884.1
Mpumalanga18088001808801851810655.1
North West182963-91829541101830645.1
Northern Cape1057250105725391057643.0
Western Cape619939061993931662025517.4
Total35592300355923016913560921100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.3% which is lower than yesterday (10.6%). The 7-day average is 12.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (13.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 114 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259222502385702884
Public407267298606464816
TOTAL666489800992167700

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

