NICD Reports 1 691 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 1 691 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 560 921. This increase represents a 9.3% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 87 deaths and of these, 25 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93 451 to date.
21 815 463 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,786,206
|54%
|12,462
|68.6%
|Public
|10,029,257
|46%
|5,709
|31.4%
|Total
|21,815,463
|18,171
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (27%), followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Mpumalanga accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 7% respectively; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 16 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 16 January 2022
|New cases on 17 January 2022
|Total cases for 17 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|338321
|3
|338324
|86
|338410
|9.5
|Free State
|194208
|-9
|194199
|95
|194294
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1155508
|9
|1155517
|456
|1155973
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|635820
|3
|635823
|285
|636108
|17.9
|Limpopo
|145866
|3
|145869
|119
|145988
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|180880
|0
|180880
|185
|181065
|5.1
|North West
|182963
|-9
|182954
|110
|183064
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|105725
|0
|105725
|39
|105764
|3.0
|Western Cape
|619939
|0
|619939
|316
|620255
|17.4
|Total
|3559230
|0
|3559230
|1691
|3560921
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.3% which is lower than yesterday (10.6%). The 7-day average is 12.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (13.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 114 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|222502
|38570
|2884
|Public
|407
|267298
|60646
|4816
|TOTAL
|666
|489800
|99216
|7700
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Prasa Budget To Fix CT’s Central Line Rises To R2.5 Billion
Pick ‘n Pay Pilots New System To Renew Vehicle Licenses’
ANC Must Assess What Went Wrong At The Polls – Cosatu
DBE Facing Challenge Over Decision Not To Publish Matric Results
Pallo Jordan Questions Sisulu’s Timing
NICD Reported 2 597 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 4 592 New COVID-19 Cases
National State Of Disaster unnecessary – Madhi
NICD Reports 5 244 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Data Suggests Omicron Less Severe Than Delta – WC Health Department
Government Would Be wise To Concede Defeat On Aarto Implementation – AA
COVID-19 Admissions In WC Lower Than Third Wave Peak