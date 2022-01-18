NICD Reports 1 691 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 1 691 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 560 921. This increase represents a 9.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 87 deaths and of these, 25 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93 451 to date.

21 815 463 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,786,206 54% 12,462 68.6% Public 10,029,257 46% 5,709 31.4% Total 21,815,463 18,171

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (27%), followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Mpumalanga accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 7% respectively; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 16 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 16 January 2022 New cases on 17 January 2022 Total cases for 17 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 338321 3 338324 86 338410 9.5 Free State 194208 -9 194199 95 194294 5.5 Gauteng 1155508 9 1155517 456 1155973 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 635820 3 635823 285 636108 17.9 Limpopo 145866 3 145869 119 145988 4.1 Mpumalanga 180880 0 180880 185 181065 5.1 North West 182963 -9 182954 110 183064 5.1 Northern Cape 105725 0 105725 39 105764 3.0 Western Cape 619939 0 619939 316 620255 17.4 Total 3559230 0 3559230 1691 3560921 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.3% which is lower than yesterday (10.6%). The 7-day average is 12.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (13.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 114 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 222502 38570 2884 Public 407 267298 60646 4816 TOTAL 666 489800 99216 7700

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!