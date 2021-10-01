iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 678 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

26 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1,678 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,902,672. This increase represents a 4.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 101 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,626 to date. 17,649,727 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,539,19754%19,37348%
PUBLIC8,151,21046%21,30752%
Total17,690,40740,680


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20%), Gauteng Province accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape & Free State accounted for 12% each; Northern Cape accounted for 10%; North West & Mpumalanga accounted for 5% each; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 29 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 29 September 2021New cases on 30 September 2021Total cases for 30 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape290,2070290,207203290,41010.0
Free State161,1420161,142197161,3395.6
Gauteng916,1360916,136241916,37731.6
KwaZulu-Natal511,4610511,461333511,79417.6
Limpopo121,8060121,80621121,8274.2
Mpumalanga150,8210150,82179150,9005.2
North West149,4130149,41377149,4905.2
Northern Cape90,570090,57016490,7343.1
Western Cape509,4380509,438363509,80117.6
Total2,900,99402,900,9941,6782,902,672100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n=1 678) is lower than yesterday (n=2 106) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 513).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 128 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258198,91436,6123,524
Public409230,69156,2423,052
TOTAL667429,60592,8546,576

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

