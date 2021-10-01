NICD Reports 1 678 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,678 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,902,672. This increase represents a 4.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 101 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,626 to date. 17,649,727 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,539,197 54% 19,373 48% PUBLIC 8,151,210 46% 21,307 52% Total 17,690,407 40,680



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20%), Gauteng Province accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape & Free State accounted for 12% each; Northern Cape accounted for 10%; North West & Mpumalanga accounted for 5% each; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 29 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 29 September 2021 New cases on 30 September 2021 Total cases for 30 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 290,207 0 290,207 203 290,410 10.0 Free State 161,142 0 161,142 197 161,339 5.6 Gauteng 916,136 0 916,136 241 916,377 31.6 KwaZulu-Natal 511,461 0 511,461 333 511,794 17.6 Limpopo 121,806 0 121,806 21 121,827 4.2 Mpumalanga 150,821 0 150,821 79 150,900 5.2 North West 149,413 0 149,413 77 149,490 5.2 Northern Cape 90,570 0 90,570 164 90,734 3.1 Western Cape 509,438 0 509,438 363 509,801 17.6 Total 2,900,994 0 2,900,994 1,678 2,902,672 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n=1 678) is lower than yesterday (n=2 106) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 513).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 128 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 198,914 36,612 3,524 Public 409 230,691 56,242 3,052 TOTAL 667 429,605 92,854 6,576

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!