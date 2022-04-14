iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 659 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

1 hour ago 2 min read

The institute reports 1 659 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 735 578. This increase represents a 7.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,132 to date.

24 116 414 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,117,22254.4%12,98858.8%
Public10,999,19245.6%9,09141.2%
Total24,116,414100.0%22,079100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (47%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 2%; Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 12 April 2022Incident infections for 13 April 2022Possible reinfections for 13 April 2022New cases on 13 April 2022Total cases for 13 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape345928034592891121033460319.3
Free State2027350202735374412027765.4
Gauteng121560301215603673113786121638932.6
KwaZulu-Natal66360606636062264126766387317.8
Limpopo1560350156035121131560484.2
Mpumalanga1936980193698314351937335.2
North West1933220193322194231933455.2
Northern Cape1090330109033134171090502.9
Western Cape65395906539593165837465433317.5
Total373391903733919141824116593735578100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (7.5%), and is higher than yesterday (5.6%). The 7-day average is (5.7%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259234518394461074
Public407279741622281005
TOTAL6665142591016742079

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

