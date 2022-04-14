NICD Reports 1 659 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1 659 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 735 578. This increase represents a 7.5% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,132 to date.
24 116 414 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,117,222
|54.4%
|12,988
|58.8%
|Public
|10,999,192
|45.6%
|9,091
|41.2%
|Total
|24,116,414
|100.0%
|22,079
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (47%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 2%; Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 12 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 12 April 2022
|Incident infections for 13 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 13 April 2022
|New cases on 13 April 2022
|Total cases for 13 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|345928
|0
|345928
|91
|12
|103
|346031
|9.3
|Free State
|202735
|0
|202735
|37
|4
|41
|202776
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1215603
|0
|1215603
|673
|113
|786
|1216389
|32.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|663606
|0
|663606
|226
|41
|267
|663873
|17.8
|Limpopo
|156035
|0
|156035
|12
|1
|13
|156048
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193698
|0
|193698
|31
|4
|35
|193733
|5.2
|North West
|193322
|0
|193322
|19
|4
|23
|193345
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|109033
|0
|109033
|13
|4
|17
|109050
|2.9
|Western Cape
|653959
|0
|653959
|316
|58
|374
|654333
|17.5
|Total
|3733919
|0
|3733919
|1418
|241
|1659
|3735578
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (7.5%), and is higher than yesterday (5.6%). The 7-day average is (5.7%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|234518
|39446
|1074
|Public
|407
|279741
|62228
|1005
|TOTAL
|666
|514259
|101674
|2079
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
