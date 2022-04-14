NICD Reports 1 659 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1 659 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 735 578. This increase represents a 7.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,132 to date.

24 116 414 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,117,222 54.4% 12,988 58.8% Public 10,999,192 45.6% 9,091 41.2% Total 24,116,414 100.0% 22,079 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (47%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 2%; Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 12 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 12 April 2022 Incident infections for 13 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 13 April 2022 New cases on 13 April 2022 Total cases for 13 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345928 0 345928 91 12 103 346031 9.3 Free State 202735 0 202735 37 4 41 202776 5.4 Gauteng 1215603 0 1215603 673 113 786 1216389 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 663606 0 663606 226 41 267 663873 17.8 Limpopo 156035 0 156035 12 1 13 156048 4.2 Mpumalanga 193698 0 193698 31 4 35 193733 5.2 North West 193322 0 193322 19 4 23 193345 5.2 Northern Cape 109033 0 109033 13 4 17 109050 2.9 Western Cape 653959 0 653959 316 58 374 654333 17.5 Total 3733919 0 3733919 1418 241 1659 3735578 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (7.5%), and is higher than yesterday (5.6%). The 7-day average is (5.7%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 234518 39446 1074 Public 407 279741 62228 1005 TOTAL 666 514259 101674 2079

VACCINE UPDATE

