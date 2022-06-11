NICD Reports 1 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,592 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 976 653. This increase represents a 7.6% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 20 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,468 to date.
25 467 671 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,875,750
|54.5%
|9,412
|45.1%
|Public
|11,591,921
|45.5%
|11,453
|54.9%
|Total
|25,467,671
|100.0%
|20,865
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14% and Eastern Cape accounted for 8%. Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 4% and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 09 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 09 June 2022
|Incident infections for 10 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 10 June 2022
|New cases on 10 June 2022
|Total cases for 10 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|362,120
|0
|362,120
|103
|17
|120
|362,240
|9,1
|Free State
|214,858
|0
|214,858
|64
|18
|82
|214,940
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,313,887
|0
|1,313,887
|477
|71
|548
|1,314,435
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|713,022
|0
|713,022
|188
|28
|216
|713,238
|17,9
|Limpopo
|158,720
|0
|158,720
|34
|4
|38
|158,758
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|200,738
|0
|200,738
|66
|16
|82
|200,820
|5,0
|North West
|200,716
|1
|200,717
|72
|10
|82
|200,799
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|114,632
|-2
|114,630
|54
|10
|64
|114,694
|2,9
|Western Cape
|696,369
|0
|696,369
|309
|51
|360
|696,729
|17,5
|Total
|3,975,062
|-1
|3,975,061
|1,367
|225
|1,592
|3,976,653
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.6%, and is lower than yesterday (8.7%). The 7-day average is 8.4% today, and is lower than yesterday (8.7%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 71 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|247,714
|40,389
|1,040
|Public
|407
|288,408
|63,112
|1,171
|TOTAL
|669
|536,122
|103,501
|2,211
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
