NICD Reports 1 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 mins ago

The institute reports 1,592 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 976 653. This increase represents a 7.6% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 20 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,468 to date.

25 467 671 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,875,75054.5%9,41245.1%
Public11,591,92145.5%11,45354.9%
Total25,467,671100.0%20,865100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14% and Eastern Cape accounted for 8%. Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 4% and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 09 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 09 June 2022Incident infections for 10 June 2022Possible reinfections for 10 June 2022New cases on 10 June 2022Total cases for 10 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape362,1200362,12010317120362,2409,1
Free State214,8580214,858641882214,9405,4
Gauteng1,313,88701,313,887477715481,314,43533,1
KwaZulu-Natal713,0220713,02218828216713,23817,9
Limpopo158,7200158,72034438158,7584,0
Mpumalanga200,7380200,738661682200,8205,0
North West200,7161200,717721082200,7995,0
Northern Cape114,632-2114,630541064114,6942,9
Western Cape696,3690696,36930951360696,72917,5
Total3,975,062-13,975,0611,3672251,5923,976,653100,0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.6%, and is lower than yesterday (8.7%). The 7-day average is 8.4% today, and is lower than yesterday (8.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 71 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262247,71440,3891,040
Public407288,40863,1121,171
TOTAL669536,122103,5012,211


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

