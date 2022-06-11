NICD Reports 1 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,592 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 976 653. This increase represents a 7.6% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 20 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,468 to date.

25 467 671 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,875,750 54.5% 9,412 45.1% Public 11,591,921 45.5% 11,453 54.9% Total 25,467,671 100.0% 20,865 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14% and Eastern Cape accounted for 8%. Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 4% and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 09 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 09 June 2022 Incident infections for 10 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 10 June 2022 New cases on 10 June 2022 Total cases for 10 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 362,120 0 362,120 103 17 120 362,240 9,1 Free State 214,858 0 214,858 64 18 82 214,940 5,4 Gauteng 1,313,887 0 1,313,887 477 71 548 1,314,435 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 713,022 0 713,022 188 28 216 713,238 17,9 Limpopo 158,720 0 158,720 34 4 38 158,758 4,0 Mpumalanga 200,738 0 200,738 66 16 82 200,820 5,0 North West 200,716 1 200,717 72 10 82 200,799 5,0 Northern Cape 114,632 -2 114,630 54 10 64 114,694 2,9 Western Cape 696,369 0 696,369 309 51 360 696,729 17,5 Total 3,975,062 -1 3,975,061 1,367 225 1,592 3,976,653 100,0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.6%, and is lower than yesterday (8.7%). The 7-day average is 8.4% today, and is lower than yesterday (8.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 71 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 247,714 40,389 1,040 Public 407 288,408 63,112 1,171 TOTAL 669 536,122 103,501 2,211



VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

