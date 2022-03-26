iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 560 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

11 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1 560 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 710 766. This increase represents a 6.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 7 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 939 to date.

23 701 064 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,882,97254.4%12,77251.1%
Public10,818,09245.6%12,20548.9%
Total23,701,064100.0%24,977100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (35%), followed by Western Cape (25%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Free State accounted for 4%; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 2% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 24 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 24 March 2022Incident infections for 25 March 2022Possible reinfections for 25 March 2022New cases on 25 March 2022Total cases for 25 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape34472103447216213753447969,3
Free State2020820202082536592021415,4
Gauteng1205491-34120545747174545120600232,5
KwaZulu-Natal65840826584102863932565873517,8
Limpopo1556252155627335381556654,2
Mpumalanga1929576192963258331929965,2
North West192666201926866810781927645,2
Northern Cape108805-10108795221231088182,9
Western Cape648454116484653246038464884917,5
Total3709209-33709206134421615603710766100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.2%, which is lower than yesterday (6.6%). The 7-day average is 5.6% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.5%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 35 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private25923211239376801
Public407278814621721170
TOTAL6665109261015481971

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

