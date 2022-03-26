NICD Reports 1 560 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1 560 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 710 766. This increase represents a 6.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 7 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 939 to date.

23 701 064 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,882,972 54.4% 12,772 51.1% Public 10,818,092 45.6% 12,205 48.9% Total 23,701,064 100.0% 24,977 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (35%), followed by Western Cape (25%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Free State accounted for 4%; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 2% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 24 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 24 March 2022 Incident infections for 25 March 2022 Possible reinfections for 25 March 2022 New cases on 25 March 2022 Total cases for 25 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344721 0 344721 62 13 75 344796 9,3 Free State 202082 0 202082 53 6 59 202141 5,4 Gauteng 1205491 -34 1205457 471 74 545 1206002 32,5 KwaZulu-Natal 658408 2 658410 286 39 325 658735 17,8 Limpopo 155625 2 155627 33 5 38 155665 4,2 Mpumalanga 192957 6 192963 25 8 33 192996 5,2 North West 192666 20 192686 68 10 78 192764 5,2 Northern Cape 108805 -10 108795 22 1 23 108818 2,9 Western Cape 648454 11 648465 324 60 384 648849 17,5 Total 3709209 -3 3709206 1344 216 1560 3710766 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.2%, which is lower than yesterday (6.6%). The 7-day average is 5.6% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.5%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 35 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 232112 39376 801 Public 407 278814 62172 1170 TOTAL 666 510926 101548 1971

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!