NICD Reports 1 538 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo Credit: AP via VOA

2 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 1,538 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,725,177. This increase represents a 6.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 15 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,067 to date.

23,947,309 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,021,57954.4%13,91755.9%
Public10,925,73045.6%10,99744.1%
Total23,947,309100.0%24,914100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 23%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6% and Mpumalanga accounted for 3%. Free State and North West each accounted for 2% respectively. Northern Cape and Limpopo accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 04 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 04 April 2022Incident infections for 05 April 2022Possible reinfections for 05 April 2022New cases on 05 April 2022Total cases for 05 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape345,3560345,356781290345,4469.3
Free State202,5240202,52431435202,5595.4
Gauteng1,211,18801,211,188514835971,211,78532.5
KwaZulu-Natal661,4250661,42531355368661,79317.8
Limpopo155,8840155,88417320155,9044.2
Mpumalanga193,3920193,39234943193,4355.2
North West193,1370193,13725530193,1675.2
Northern Cape108,9620108,962707108,9692.9
Western Cape651,7710651,77129355348652,11917.5
Total3,723,63903,723,6391,3122261,5383,725,177100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (6.2%), and is higher than yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day average is (5.9%) today, and is unchanged from yesterday (5.9%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259233,52939,4251,161
Public407279,30762,2121,102
TOTAL666512,836101,6372,163


VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

