NICD Reports 1 538 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,538 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,725,177. This increase represents a 6.2% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 15 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,067 to date.
23,947,309 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,021,579
|54.4%
|13,917
|55.9%
|Public
|10,925,730
|45.6%
|10,997
|44.1%
|Total
|23,947,309
|100.0%
|24,914
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 23%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6% and Mpumalanga accounted for 3%. Free State and North West each accounted for 2% respectively. Northern Cape and Limpopo accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 04 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 04 April 2022
|Incident infections for 05 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 05 April 2022
|New cases on 05 April 2022
|Total cases for 05 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|345,356
|0
|345,356
|78
|12
|90
|345,446
|9.3
|Free State
|202,524
|0
|202,524
|31
|4
|35
|202,559
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,211,188
|0
|1,211,188
|514
|83
|597
|1,211,785
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|661,425
|0
|661,425
|313
|55
|368
|661,793
|17.8
|Limpopo
|155,884
|0
|155,884
|17
|3
|20
|155,904
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193,392
|0
|193,392
|34
|9
|43
|193,435
|5.2
|North West
|193,137
|0
|193,137
|25
|5
|30
|193,167
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,962
|0
|108,962
|7
|0
|7
|108,969
|2.9
|Western Cape
|651,771
|0
|651,771
|293
|55
|348
|652,119
|17.5
|Total
|3,723,639
|0
|3,723,639
|1,312
|226
|1,538
|3,725,177
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (6.2%), and is higher than yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day average is (5.9%) today, and is unchanged from yesterday (5.9%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|233,529
|39,425
|1,161
|Public
|407
|279,307
|62,212
|1,102
|TOTAL
|666
|512,836
|101,637
|2,163
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
