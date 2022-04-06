NICD Reports 1 538 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,538 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,725,177. This increase represents a 6.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 15 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,067 to date.

23,947,309 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,021,579 54.4% 13,917 55.9% Public 10,925,730 45.6% 10,997 44.1% Total 23,947,309 100.0% 24,914 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 23%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6% and Mpumalanga accounted for 3%. Free State and North West each accounted for 2% respectively. Northern Cape and Limpopo accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 04 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 04 April 2022 Incident infections for 05 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 05 April 2022 New cases on 05 April 2022 Total cases for 05 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345,356 0 345,356 78 12 90 345,446 9.3 Free State 202,524 0 202,524 31 4 35 202,559 5.4 Gauteng 1,211,188 0 1,211,188 514 83 597 1,211,785 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 661,425 0 661,425 313 55 368 661,793 17.8 Limpopo 155,884 0 155,884 17 3 20 155,904 4.2 Mpumalanga 193,392 0 193,392 34 9 43 193,435 5.2 North West 193,137 0 193,137 25 5 30 193,167 5.2 Northern Cape 108,962 0 108,962 7 0 7 108,969 2.9 Western Cape 651,771 0 651,771 293 55 348 652,119 17.5 Total 3,723,639 0 3,723,639 1,312 226 1,538 3,725,177 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (6.2%), and is higher than yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day average is (5.9%) today, and is unchanged from yesterday (5.9%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 233,529 39,425 1,161 Public 407 279,307 62,212 1,102 TOTAL 666 512,836 101,637 2,163



VACCINE UPDATE

