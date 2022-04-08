NICD Reports 1 481 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Today the institute reports 1,481 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,728,689. This increase represents a 5.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,075 to date.

23,996,380 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,047,905 54.4% 13,160 51.9% Public 10,948,475 45.6% 12,180 48.1% Total 23,996,380 100.0% 25,340 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (23%).

Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State & Mpumalanga each accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 06 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 06 April 2022 Incident infections for 07 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 07 April 2022 New cases on 07 April 2022 Total cases for 07 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345,558 0 345,558 79 9 88 345,646 9.3 Free State 202,600 0 202,600 34 6 40 202,640 5.4 Gauteng 1,212,594 0 1,212,594 516 74 590 1,213,184 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 662,274 0 662,274 269 41 310 662,584 17.8 Limpopo 155,933 0 155,933 18 3 21 155,954 4.2 Mpumalanga 193,479 0 193,479 41 7 48 193,527 5.2 North West 193,212 0 193,212 29 2 31 193,243 5.2 Northern Cape 108,991 0 108,991 11 1 12 109,003 2.9 Western Cape 652,567 0 652,567 287 54 341 652,908 17.5 Total 3,727,208 0 3,727,208 1,284 197 1,481 3,728,689 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.8%), and is lower than yesterday (8.6%). The 7-day average is (6.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (6.2%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

