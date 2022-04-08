NICD Reports 1 481 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Today the institute reports 1,481 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,728,689. This increase represents a 5.8% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,075 to date.
23,996,380 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,047,905
|54.4%
|13,160
|51.9%
|Public
|10,948,475
|45.6%
|12,180
|48.1%
|Total
|23,996,380
|100.0%
|25,340
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (23%).
Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State & Mpumalanga each accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 06 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 06 April 2022
|Incident infections for 07 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 07 April 2022
|New cases on 07 April 2022
|Total cases for 07 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|345,558
|0
|345,558
|79
|9
|88
|345,646
|9.3
|Free State
|202,600
|0
|202,600
|34
|6
|40
|202,640
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,212,594
|0
|1,212,594
|516
|74
|590
|1,213,184
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|662,274
|0
|662,274
|269
|41
|310
|662,584
|17.8
|Limpopo
|155,933
|0
|155,933
|18
|3
|21
|155,954
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193,479
|0
|193,479
|41
|7
|48
|193,527
|5.2
|North West
|193,212
|0
|193,212
|29
|2
|31
|193,243
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,991
|0
|108,991
|11
|1
|12
|109,003
|2.9
|Western Cape
|652,567
|0
|652,567
|287
|54
|341
|652,908
|17.5
|Total
|3,727,208
|0
|3,727,208
|1,284
|197
|1,481
|3,728,689
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.8%), and is lower than yesterday (8.6%). The 7-day average is (6.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (6.2%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
More Stories
More Police Deployed To Diepsloot
Western Cape Transport MEC Mitchell Condemns Kraaifontein Taxi Violence
WC Health Dept Seeing Slow Decline In COVID-19 Cases
EFF Gives Johann Rupert 14 days To Respond To Its Land Demands
Gauteng Health Dept To Set Up Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites
NICD Reports 2 032 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
State Of Disaster Could Return If COVID-19 Infections Escalate – Dlamini-Zuma
JSC Grills Unterhalter In JSC Interview
Sama Urges Government To Ramp Up Vaccination Drive
NICD Reports 1 538 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Mandla Msibi To Step Aside
Fuel Levy Cut To Cushion Petrol Price Hike