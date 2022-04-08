iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 481 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

A passenger waits for a Covid-19 test at the Schiphol airport, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2021.

16 hours ago

Today the institute reports 1,481 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,728,689. This increase represents a 5.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,075 to date.

23,996,380 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,047,90554.4%13,16051.9%
Public10,948,47545.6%12,18048.1%
Total23,996,380100.0%25,340100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (23%).

Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State & Mpumalanga each accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 1%  of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 06 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 06 April 2022Incident infections for 07 April 2022Possible reinfections for 07 April 2022New cases on 07 April 2022Total cases for 07 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape345,5580345,55879988345,6469.3
Free State202,6000202,60034640202,6405.4
Gauteng1,212,59401,212,594516745901,213,18432.5
KwaZulu-Natal662,2740662,27426941310662,58417.8
Limpopo155,9330155,93318321155,9544.2
Mpumalanga193,4790193,47941748193,5275.2
North West193,2120193,21229231193,2435.2
Northern Cape108,9910108,99111112109,0032.9
Western Cape652,5670652,56728754341652,90817.5
Total3,727,20803,727,2081,2841971,4813,728,689100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.8%), and is lower than yesterday (8.6%). The 7-day average is (6.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (6.2%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

