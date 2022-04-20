NICD Reports 1 475 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,475 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 743 582. This increase represents a 9.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 14 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,195 to date.

24,212,994 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,173,306 54.4% 8,226 55.4% Public 11,039,688 45.6% 6,609 44.6% Total 24,212,994 100.0% 14,835 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (51%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 3% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 18 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 18 April 2022 Incident infections for 19 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 19 April 2022 New cases on 19 April 2022 Total cases for 19 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 346,289 0 346,289 36 6 42 346331 9,3 Free State 202,945 0 202,945 34 6 40 202985 5,4 Gauteng 1,219,759 1 1,219,760 671 80 751 1220511 32,6 KwaZulu-Natal 665,135 0 665,135 308 32 340 665475 17,8 Limpopo 156,081 -1 156,080 13 1 14 156094 4,2 Mpumalanga 193,857 0 193,857 30 2 32 193889 5,2 North West 193,459 0 193,459 44 7 51 193510 5,2 Northern Cape 109,104 0 109,104 13 1 14 109118 2,9 Western Cape 655,478 0 655,478 164 27 191 655669 17,5 Total 3,742,107 0 3,742,107 1,313 162 1,475 3,743,582 100,0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (9.9%), and is higher than yesterday (9.6%). The 7-day average is (8.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (7.7%)

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 237,555 39,845 1047 Public 407 279,913 62,250 1023 TOTAL 666 517,468 102,095 2070



VACCINE UPDATE

