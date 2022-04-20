NICD Reports 1 475 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,475 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 743 582. This increase represents a 9.9% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 14 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,195 to date.
24,212,994 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,173,306
|54.4%
|8,226
|55.4%
|Public
|11,039,688
|45.6%
|6,609
|44.6%
|Total
|24,212,994
|100.0%
|14,835
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (51%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 3% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 18 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 18 April 2022
|Incident infections for 19 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 19 April 2022
|New cases on 19 April 2022
|Total cases for 19 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|346,289
|0
|346,289
|36
|6
|42
|346331
|9,3
|Free State
|202,945
|0
|202,945
|34
|6
|40
|202985
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,219,759
|1
|1,219,760
|671
|80
|751
|1220511
|32,6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|665,135
|0
|665,135
|308
|32
|340
|665475
|17,8
|Limpopo
|156,081
|-1
|156,080
|13
|1
|14
|156094
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|193,857
|0
|193,857
|30
|2
|32
|193889
|5,2
|North West
|193,459
|0
|193,459
|44
|7
|51
|193510
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|109,104
|0
|109,104
|13
|1
|14
|109118
|2,9
|Western Cape
|655,478
|0
|655,478
|164
|27
|191
|655669
|17,5
|Total
|3,742,107
|0
|3,742,107
|1,313
|162
|1,475
|3,743,582
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (9.9%), and is higher than yesterday (9.6%). The 7-day average is (8.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (7.7%)
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|237,555
|39,845
|1047
|Public
|407
|279,913
|62,250
|1023
|TOTAL
|666
|517,468
|102,095
|2070
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
