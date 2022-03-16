NICD Reports 1 461 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,461 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 696 823. This increase represents a 5.2% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 2 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,727 to date.
23 452 959 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,742,462
|54.3%
|14,113
|49.8%
|Public
|10,710,497
|45.7%
|14,207
|50.2%
|Total
|23,452,959
|100.0%
|28,320
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (38%), followed by Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 14 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 14 March 2022
|Incident infections for 15 March 2022
|Possible reinfections for 15 March 2022
|New cases on 15 March 2022
|Total cases for 15 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|344186
|0
|344186
|60
|12
|72
|344258
|9.3
|Free State
|201634
|0
|201634
|52
|7
|59
|201693
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1200385
|-1
|1200384
|556
|86
|642
|1201026
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|655807
|0
|655807
|253
|22
|275
|656082
|17.7
|Limpopo
|155289
|0
|155289
|70
|3
|73
|155362
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|192386
|0
|192386
|68
|8
|76
|192462
|5.2
|North West
|192071
|1
|192072
|71
|4
|75
|192147
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108642
|0
|108642
|14
|0
|14
|108656
|2.9
|Western Cape
|644775
|0
|644775
|317
|45
|362
|645137
|17.5
|Total
|3695175
|0
|3695175
|1461
|187
|1648
|3696823
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.2%, which is higher than yesterday (4.6%). The 7-day average is 5.9% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 50 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|230289
|39178
|985
|Public
|407
|278149
|62085
|1235
|TOTAL
|666
|508438
|101263
|2220
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Parliamentary Inquiry To Resume Work Into Public Protector’s Fitness
NPA To Prioritise Corruption Cases
Government Slammed For State Of Disaster Extension
Huawei, Government Reach Agreement On Local Staff
Government Expected To Make Decision on State Of Disaster
SABC And SIU Tell Motsoeneng To Pay Back R2.5 Million Paid To SA Musicians
Facebook Could Be Prosecuted In SA
NICD Reports 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
No Further Extensions For Driver’s Licence Renewals – Mamabolo
Migration In SA Has Been A Crisis For More Than A Decade – Motsoaledi
SA Reports 972 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SA Reports 1 571 New COVID-19 Cases