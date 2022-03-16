iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 461 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

antibody testing
13 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 1,461 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 696 823. This increase represents a 5.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 2 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,727 to date.

23 452 959 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,742,46254.3%14,11349.8%
Public10,710,49745.7%14,20750.2%
Total23,452,959100.0%28,320100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (38%), followed by Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 14 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 14 March 2022Incident infections for 15 March 2022Possible reinfections for 15 March 2022New cases on 15 March 2022Total cases for 15 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape34418603441866012723442589.3
Free State2016340201634527592016935.5
Gauteng1200385-1120038455686642120102632.5
KwaZulu-Natal65580706558072532227565608217.7
Limpopo1552890155289703731553624.2
Mpumalanga1923860192386688761924625.2
North West1920711192072714751921475.2
Northern Cape1086420108642140141086562.9
Western Cape64477506447753174536264513717.5
Total369517503695175146118716483696823100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.2%, which is higher than yesterday (4.6%). The 7-day average is 5.9% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 50 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private25923028939178985
Public407278149620851235
TOTAL6665084381012632220

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

