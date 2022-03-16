NICD Reports 1 461 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,461 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 696 823. This increase represents a 5.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 2 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,727 to date.

23 452 959 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,742,462 54.3% 14,113 49.8% Public 10,710,497 45.7% 14,207 50.2% Total 23,452,959 100.0% 28,320 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (38%), followed by Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 14 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 14 March 2022 Incident infections for 15 March 2022 Possible reinfections for 15 March 2022 New cases on 15 March 2022 Total cases for 15 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344186 0 344186 60 12 72 344258 9.3 Free State 201634 0 201634 52 7 59 201693 5.5 Gauteng 1200385 -1 1200384 556 86 642 1201026 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 655807 0 655807 253 22 275 656082 17.7 Limpopo 155289 0 155289 70 3 73 155362 4.2 Mpumalanga 192386 0 192386 68 8 76 192462 5.2 North West 192071 1 192072 71 4 75 192147 5.2 Northern Cape 108642 0 108642 14 0 14 108656 2.9 Western Cape 644775 0 644775 317 45 362 645137 17.5 Total 3695175 0 3695175 1461 187 1648 3696823 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.2%, which is higher than yesterday (4.6%). The 7-day average is 5.9% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 50 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 230289 39178 985 Public 407 278149 62085 1235 TOTAL 666 508438 101263 2220

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

