NICD Reports 1 456 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,456 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,658,547. This increase represents a 7.2% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 50 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,667 to date.
22,880,879 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,411,014
|54.2%
|13,254
|65.3%
|Public
|10,469,865
|45.8%
|7,034
|34.7%
|Total
|22,880,879
|100.0%
|20,288
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 12%; North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 19 Feb 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 19 Feb 2022
|New cases on 20 Feb 2022
|Total cases for 20 Feb 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|342,824
|0
|342,824
|49
|342,873
|9.4
|Free State
|199,800
|0
|199,800
|78
|199,878
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,186,517
|0
|1,186,517
|562
|1,187,079
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|649,479
|0
|649,479
|170
|649,649
|17.8
|Limpopo
|154,118
|0
|154,118
|38
|154,156
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|190,014
|0
|190,014
|102
|190,116
|5.2
|North West
|189,712
|0
|189,712
|137
|189,849
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,028
|0
|108,028
|35
|108,063
|3.0
|Western Cape
|636,599
|0
|636,599
|285
|636,884
|17.4
|Total
|3,657,091
|0
|3,657,091
|1,456
|3,658,547
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.2%, which is lower than yesterday (7.5%). The 7-day average is 8.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.1%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 17 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|228,759
|39,081
|1,486
|Public
|407
|275,671
|61,911
|1,770
|TOTAL
|666
|504,430
|100,992
|3,256
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
