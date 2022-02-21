NICD Reports 1 456 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,456 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,658,547. This increase represents a 7.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 50 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,667 to date.

22,880,879 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,411,014 54.2% 13,254 65.3% Public 10,469,865 45.8% 7,034 34.7% Total 22,880,879 100.0% 20,288 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 12%; North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 19 Feb 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 19 Feb 2022 New cases on 20 Feb 2022 Total cases for 20 Feb 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 342,824 0 342,824 49 342,873 9.4 Free State 199,800 0 199,800 78 199,878 5.5 Gauteng 1,186,517 0 1,186,517 562 1,187,079 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 649,479 0 649,479 170 649,649 17.8 Limpopo 154,118 0 154,118 38 154,156 4.2 Mpumalanga 190,014 0 190,014 102 190,116 5.2 North West 189,712 0 189,712 137 189,849 5.2 Northern Cape 108,028 0 108,028 35 108,063 3.0 Western Cape 636,599 0 636,599 285 636,884 17.4 Total 3,657,091 0 3,657,091 1,456 3,658,547 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.2%, which is lower than yesterday (7.5%). The 7-day average is 8.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.1%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 17 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 228,759 39,081 1,486 Public 407 275,671 61,911 1,770 TOTAL 666 504,430 100,992 3,256

VACCINE UPDATE

