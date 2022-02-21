iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 1 456 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1,456 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,658,547. This increase represents a 7.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 50 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,667 to date.

22,880,879 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,411,01454.2%13,25465.3%
Public10,469,86545.8%7,03434.7%
Total22,880,879100.0%20,288100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 12%; North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 19 Feb 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 19 Feb 2022New cases on 20 Feb 2022Total cases for 20 Feb 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape342,8240342,82449342,8739.4
Free State199,8000199,80078199,8785.5
Gauteng1,186,51701,186,5175621,187,07932.4
KwaZulu-Natal649,4790649,479170649,64917.8
Limpopo154,1180154,11838154,1564.2
Mpumalanga190,0140190,014102190,1165.2
North West189,7120189,712137189,8495.2
Northern Cape108,0280108,02835108,0633.0
Western Cape636,5990636,599285636,88417.4
Total3,657,09103,657,0911,4563,658,547100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.2%, which is lower than yesterday (7.5%). The 7-day average is 8.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 17 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259228,75939,0811,486
Public407275,67161,9111,770
TOTAL666504,430100,9923,256

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Magashule Returns To Dock

1 hour ago
1 min read

SA Reduces Intervals Between COVID Vaccine Shots

1 hour ago
1 min read

Godongwana Urged Not To Raise Excise Tax On Alcohol

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 267 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

24 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 800 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Murder Increased By 8.9% In Latest Crime Stats

3 days ago
1 min read

Merafong Municipality Working With Eskom To Repay R700m In Debt

3 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Working Out Cost Of Refurbishing Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 056 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

EFF’s Julius Malema Firm On Use Of ‘Shoot The Boer’ Song

4 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Won’t Be Called Before SCOPA

4 days ago
1 min read

JSC Overstepped Mandate With Chief Justice Recommendation – Ramaphosa

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Opinion: SA Economy At A Juncture, Budget Will Be Critical

8 mins ago
2 min read

My Smart City Platform Continues To Expand, Innovate And Empower Citizens To Be A Voice In Their City

13 mins ago
2 min read

‘Courage In The Streets Of Jozi’

26 mins ago
1 min read

Magashule Returns To Dock

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer