NICD Reports 1 377 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 1,377 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,730,066. This increase represents a 5.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 9 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,084 to date.

24,019,672 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,059,86754.4%11,96251.4%
Public10,959,80545.6%11,33048.6%
Total24,019,672100.0%23,292100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (47%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (20%). Western Cape accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6% and Mpumalanga accounted for 3%. Free State & North West each accounted for 2% and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 07 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 07 April 2022Incident infections for 08 April 2022Possible reinfections for 08 April 2022New cases on 08 April 2022Total cases for 08 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape345,6460345,64672577345,7239.3
Free State202,6400202,64024327202,6675.4
Gauteng1,213,18401,213,184556906461,213,83032.5
KwaZulu-Natal662,5840662,58423735272662,85617.8
Limpopo155,9540155,95412214155,9684.2
Mpumalanga193,5270193,52736844193,5715.2
North West193,2430193,24322224193,2675.2
Northern Cape109,0030109,00313114109,0172.9
Western Cape652,9080652,90822039259653,16717.5
Total3,728,68903,728,6891,1921851,3773,730,066100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.9%), and is higher than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is (6.1%) today, and is the same as yesterday (6.1%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 39 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259234,21439,4311,096
Public407279,47762,2091,042
TOTAL666513,691101,6402,138


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

