NICD Reports 1 377 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,377 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,730,066. This increase represents a 5.9% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 9 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,084 to date.
24,019,672 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,059,867
|54.4%
|11,962
|51.4%
|Public
|10,959,805
|45.6%
|11,330
|48.6%
|Total
|24,019,672
|100.0%
|23,292
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (47%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (20%). Western Cape accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6% and Mpumalanga accounted for 3%. Free State & North West each accounted for 2% and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 07 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 07 April 2022
|Incident infections for 08 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 08 April 2022
|New cases on 08 April 2022
|Total cases for 08 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|345,646
|0
|345,646
|72
|5
|77
|345,723
|9.3
|Free State
|202,640
|0
|202,640
|24
|3
|27
|202,667
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,213,184
|0
|1,213,184
|556
|90
|646
|1,213,830
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|662,584
|0
|662,584
|237
|35
|272
|662,856
|17.8
|Limpopo
|155,954
|0
|155,954
|12
|2
|14
|155,968
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193,527
|0
|193,527
|36
|8
|44
|193,571
|5.2
|North West
|193,243
|0
|193,243
|22
|2
|24
|193,267
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|109,003
|0
|109,003
|13
|1
|14
|109,017
|2.9
|Western Cape
|652,908
|0
|652,908
|220
|39
|259
|653,167
|17.5
|Total
|3,728,689
|0
|3,728,689
|1,192
|185
|1,377
|3,730,066
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.9%), and is higher than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is (6.1%) today, and is the same as yesterday (6.1%).
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 39 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|234,214
|39,431
|1,096
|Public
|407
|279,477
|62,209
|1,042
|TOTAL
|666
|513,691
|101,640
|2,138
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
