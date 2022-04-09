NICD Reports 1 377 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,377 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,730,066. This increase represents a 5.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 9 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,084 to date.

24,019,672 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,059,867 54.4% 11,962 51.4% Public 10,959,805 45.6% 11,330 48.6% Total 24,019,672 100.0% 23,292 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (47%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (20%). Western Cape accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6% and Mpumalanga accounted for 3%. Free State & North West each accounted for 2% and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 07 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 07 April 2022 Incident infections for 08 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 08 April 2022 New cases on 08 April 2022 Total cases for 08 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345,646 0 345,646 72 5 77 345,723 9.3 Free State 202,640 0 202,640 24 3 27 202,667 5.4 Gauteng 1,213,184 0 1,213,184 556 90 646 1,213,830 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 662,584 0 662,584 237 35 272 662,856 17.8 Limpopo 155,954 0 155,954 12 2 14 155,968 4.2 Mpumalanga 193,527 0 193,527 36 8 44 193,571 5.2 North West 193,243 0 193,243 22 2 24 193,267 5.2 Northern Cape 109,003 0 109,003 13 1 14 109,017 2.9 Western Cape 652,908 0 652,908 220 39 259 653,167 17.5 Total 3,728,689 0 3,728,689 1,192 185 1,377 3,730,066 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.9%), and is higher than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is (6.1%) today, and is the same as yesterday (6.1%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 39 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 234,214 39,431 1,096 Public 407 279,477 62,209 1,042 TOTAL 666 513,691 101,640 2,138



VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

